YouTube Vanced: What is the app and why was it banned by Google | Technology

Users who have the YouTube video app Vanced installed on Android have received warnings from Google that the program is harmful, according to reports on social media on Wednesday (30).

The app is an alternative to the American company’s popular video service and offers the same content with new features.

Launched in 2019, the app has the differential of blocking YouTube ads – an advantage that the Google service allows only for subscribers to the Premium version.

With the alternative application it is still possible to view the content with a thumbnail window (“Picture-In-Picture”) and change the look of the video service, among others.

In addition to messages about YouTube Vanced being harmful, there are also images of blocking the installation of the application by the Google Play Protect feature. The notification explains that the program tries to circumvent Android security.

YouTube Vanced was removed from the Play Store on March 13th. Still, users who had previously downloaded the app or obtained the file in an alternative way were still able to access the service.

The developers even tried to continue with the app by changing its name to Vanced Manager. However, they announced that the project will be suspended.

“In the coming days, the download links on our website will be taken down. We know this is not what you wanted to hear, but it is something we need to do,” reads a post on the service’s Twitter profile.