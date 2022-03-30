Zelensky is wary of Russian ceasefire guarantees

Ukraine’s President Volovymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (29) that negotiations between Moscow and Kiev had “positive signs”, but he does not trust the words of “some representatives of a state that continues to fight for the destruction” of your country.

The statement was released on Telegram after the Russian and Ukrainian delegations pointed to advances in the negotiations held in Istanbul, Turkey, with the aim of reaching a ceasefire or at least guaranteeing humanitarian aid to those displaced by the war.

“The signals coming from the platform of negotiations can be defined as positive. Of course we see all the risks and we see no reason to trust the words of some representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction”, affirmed the Ukrainian leader.

According to Zelensky, “Ukrainians are not a naive people”, mainly because “they have already understood, during these 34 days of invasion and in the last eight years of war in Donbass, that one can only trust in a concrete result”.

Ukraine’s president also reinforced the lifting of sanctions against Russia “can only be foreseen when the war is over”.

“The negotiations should not be expected to affect the lifting of sanctions against Russia. The issue of sanctions cannot be withdrawn until the end of this war, until we take back what belongs to us, until justice is restored. On the contrary, sanctions must be reinforced weekly and must be tough,” added Zelensky.

Finally, the Ukrainian head of state explained that his country will continue the negotiation process without compromising territorial integrity.

“There must be real security for us, for our state, for sovereignty, for our people. Russian troops must leave the occupied territories. Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be guaranteed. territorial integrity. These are clear principles”, he concluded.

US – Earlier, US President Joe Biden said there are still no guarantees that Russia will fulfill its promise to reduce its military operations in Ukraine.

“Let’s see if they follow what they are suggesting,” he told reporters at the White House after meeting Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “Let’s keep an eye on what’s happening.” According to the Democrat, Washington and its allies will continue with strong sanctions against Moscow and aid for Ukraine.