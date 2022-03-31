16 foods that can ‘steal’ calcium from your bones

O calcium It is a mineral that helps in the structuring of bones and teeth, as well as contributing to strength gain, muscle concentration and blood clotting. The element is essential for the proper functioning of the organism, but there are some foods that can impair its absorption.

This process is linked to the fact that some substances present in these ingredients, such as oxalic acid and phytic acid, have an anti-nutritional factor. This means that they reduce or prevent the utilization of the nutrient element.

The mineral also finds it difficult to be absorbed when there is an excess of fiber consumption, such as bagasse and whole grain cereals. These foods “steal” calcium from the bones and carry it into the blood.

“Calcium regulates several functions of our body, including blood pressure. Therefore, if the body presents a deficiency of the mineral in the bloodstream, as a way to compensate, it will remove calcium from the bones to replace it in the blood and maintain the balance of functions”, says nutritionist Luciana Novaes.

Foods that “steal” calcium

Check out a list of 16 items that impair the body’s absorption of calcium:

Coffee; Soy; Bean; Nuts; Peanut; chestnuts; seeds; Cereals; Spinach; Okra; Beetroot; Sweet potato; Cocoa powder; Chocolates with a low cocoa content; Alcoholic beverages; and Soft drinks.

Is it better to take these foods out of the routine?

Although they impair the absorption of the mineral, most of them have other health benefits, such as spinach and beets. These foods are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that prevent the onset of disease.

The nutritionist explains that the solution is far from removing the items from the list above the routine. The tip is to choose the healthiest ones and include them intelligently in meals. An example of this is to consume milk and dairy products, which are rich in calcium, without coffee and chocolate.