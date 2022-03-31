After promising to reduce attacks, Russia bombs Ukraine again







Soldier near bombed building in Ukraine photo: Reuters

A day after peace talks gave hope for a decline in the Russia’s attack on Ukrainelocal authorities reported new attacks on Wednesday, 30, on the outskirts of Kiev and in the city of Chernihivin the north – two areas where the Russia has promised to reduce operations. The attacks signal that Moscow is in no hurry to end the war, now five weeks old, despite statements made on Tuesday. Other locations in the country also suffered Russian attacks.

In Chernihiv, in the north, an attack last night left 25 people injured. The city, next to Kiev, is precisely where Russia said it would reduce its military presence. In an interview with CNN, the mayor, Vladislav Astroshenko, said the attacks are proof that “Russia always lies”. “They’re saying they reduced the intensity, actually increased the intensity of the blows,” she said.

In the Kiev region, aerial alarms were triggered during the night and booby traps were found in irpin, suburb of the capital. The information is from Vadim Denisenko, adviser to the Minister of Interior of Ukraine. He also cited other regions, mainly in the east, with warnings of attacks.

“Actually, there were no areas [do país] no sirens. In the morning they repeated themselves. In particular, in Donbas – Kramatorsk, Bakhmut – the city of Kiev, Kiev region, etc. There was bombing in Chernihiv. There was bombing in the Khmelnytsky region. In Kiev, several rockets were shot down over the capital,” he declared.

In his speech on Tuesday night, 29, the President of Ukraine, Volodmyr Zelensky, said that the talks between the warring countries that took place in the morning were “positive, but they do not muffle the explosions of Russian bombs”. He added that Ukraine has no intention of reducing its military efforts – which are beginning to result in some counter-offensives.

Zelensky further stated that Ukrainians “are not naive people” and that he saw “no reason to trust the words of certain representatives of a state that continues to fight for our destruction”.

Russian attacks on Ukraine were observed in other regions of Ukraine even during the diplomatic meeting held in Turkey, after which the Russians said they would reduce military operations. A Russian attack destroyed much of a regional government building in the port city of Mikolaiv, in the south of the country, leaving at least 12 people dead and more than 30 injured, according to the governor, Vitali Kim. Another Russian missile attack destroyed an oil deposit in the Khmelnitski region of western Russia. Ukraineaccording to local authorities.



















Russia says there is nothing promising after talks with Ukraine

The spokesman for the Russian presidency, Dmitry Peskov, said on Wednesday that negotiations between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul did not result in anything very promising or any progress. Despite statements made after the meeting, which gave hope for progress towards the end of the war, the Kremlin said that “there is much work to be done”.

“At the moment, we cannot report anything very promising or a breakthrough. There is a lot of work to be done,” Peskov told the press.

Still, Peskov considered “positive” the fact that the Ukrainian delegation “has finally begun to formulate its proposals in a concrete way and put them in writing”. “We carefully avoid making public statements about the substance of the issues that are the subject of discussions, because we believe that negotiations should take place in a discreet manner,” he added.

Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday called the Istanbul talks “significant”, unlike previous rounds, raising hopes after more than a month of war, which left thousands dead and millions displaced.

* With information from AFP, NYT and Guardian