Alexa Skills: 7 Best Assistant Functions for Routine

Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, has become very popular in recent years. Present on Amazon Echo devices, it is possible to interact with it from its own voice, asking it to play a certain song or to check the weather forecast throughout the day.

However, as its features can go much further than that, we have brought you an article with 7 skills for you to get to know and enjoy on a daily basis.

What are Alexa skills?

Alexa skills are nothing more than apps that add new functions to the personal assistant. As an example, you can download the skill of a particular store to make purchases in the company at any time, using only your voice.

Available in 8 different categories such as “Productivity” and “Purchasing”, the skills can be easily activated by simply saying “Alexa, activate the skill [nome]” and wait until the procedure is performed.

What are the best Alexa skills?

1. Order food delivery

Some food delivery services have skills in the Amazon app store, allowing users to place orders and track their progress. Due to the visual limitations imposed by the device, it is only possible to reorder previous orders at known restaurants.

To use the skill, just activate it. If you want to check the delivery progress, you can also say “Alexa, has my order left the restaurant?”.

2. Listen to your favorite books

Another great feature of Alexa is the ability for the virtual assistant to read your favorite books for you. To do this, you need to activate the “Kindle eBook” app and then check if the book you want to listen to supports text-to-speech (you can check the options available in the Alexa smartphone app).

3. Control your smart home

One of the great advantages of having an Echo Dot with Alexa is the possibility to link several smart home devices and control lights, doors or electronic equipment with just your voice.

To do this, you need to purchase the assistant-compatible products and then sync them with Alexa according to the instructions in the user manual. When this has been done, simply say, for example, “Alexa, turn off the porch lights” or “Alexa, turn on the coffee maker at 6:00 am”.

4. Track objects

Although online shopping is on the rise, many people tend to be anxious for the purchases to arrive soon. Therefore, Alexa can also help you with this, always informing you of the delivery status of your order.

To access the function, you must activate the skill “Where’s my package”, according to the instructions above. Soon after, ask Alexa to open the tool and check where your order is.

It is worth remembering, that this skill is only for orders sent by mail. For purchases made on Amazon, the function is already activated natively on the Echo dot, without needing to install any skills.

5. Play with Alexa

Playing games with Alexa can be a great way to alleviate boredom or even bring more fun to your date with friends and family. In the Amazon app store there are a number of games that can be installed very simply.

Once you have found your preferred game, ask Alexa to activate it and follow the instructions for use provided on the game’s own page. Lemonade Stand and Escape The Room are currently very popular options among device users.

6. Make connections

To call friends, family and businesses in some situations, Alexa can make your call without having to pick up the phone and choose the contact you want to call.

To do this, you need to have the Alexa app installed on your smartphone and allow it to access your contact book. You also need to keep in mind that Alexa will use your voice and data plan to make calls. For this functionality, it is not necessary to activate any skill, since it is a native tool of the software.

7. Order a car per app

At different times of the day, it can be difficult to order a car by app at the same time you finish getting ready or finishing a certain activity. Therefore, some services have a skill in the Amazon app store, allowing users to request rides using just their voice.

