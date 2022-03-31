‘Alien’ creature spotted on Australian beach after flooding

support the 247

247 – A video recorded and posted on social media by Australian Alex Tan on Tuesday (29) shows an alleged alien animal on a beach in the country, in the state of Queensland. The report is from the Yahoo portal.

According to Tan, he was walking the site after flooding when he tripped over something. Upon looking, he noticed the animal with a “head that looked like that of a reptile and the body of a marsupial.”

In the publication, the Australian asks people to explain what that animal would be. He also assumes that the body is that of a skunk. However, in the comments, netizens said that it could be the body of a decomposing kangaroo.

Last week, US astronomer Scott Waring, obsessed with ufology, found a circular shape on the seafloor, visible on Google Earth.

He is an avid analyst of NASA rovers photographs, and claims to have found everything “from an ape on Mars to the 7.3-meter-tall body of a Martian monarch killed in battle 1 million years ago.”

Located off the west coast of South America, near Peru’s Nazca Lines, is a series of massive geoglyphs built by the Nazca people nearly 2,000 years ago. These lines are a common fixation for conspiracy theorists.

