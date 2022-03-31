Amazon Prime Gaming releases list of free games and bonuses for April 2022

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are some of the highlights of the month

The month of April is approaching and, along with it, comes a new round of free games offered to Amazon Prime Gaming service subscribers. The company released this Wednesday (30) the list of novelties that will be offered, including names such as The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition, plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and perks for games Blizzard Entertainment.

The presence of the developer was highlighted in the announcement made by Amazon, as this is the first time she participates in any way in Prime Gaming. The partnership will yield four legendary (and three normal) loot boxes to players from overwatchas well as four random legendary cards and three normal card packs for hearthstone.

In the United States, the subscription will also guarantee advantages for the streaming system moonwhich guarantees access to Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition, Amnesia: Rebirth, Tracks: Toybox Edition and The King of Fighters 98. The company also promises bonuses for games like Lost Ark, Lords Mobile and League of Legendsamong others.

Amazon Prime Gaming Games in April

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition;

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville;

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge;

Nanotale – Typing Chronicles;

Guild of Ascension;

Turnip Boys Commits Tax Evasion;

Galaxy of Pen and Paper;

House of 1000 Doors: Family Secrets

bonus for games

Lost Ark – Prime Gaming Raptor Mount Pack – from 5th of april ;

; Lords Mobile – Pack: Training Pack – April 4th to 18th ;

; League of Legends – 650 RP, four champion shards, 30-day XP boost, 1 mystery skin, 200 Orange Essences, 2 Series 1 Eternal Shards – now until April 28.

Amazon also promises to offer additional content for games like Apex Legends, battlefield 2042, Black Desert Mobile, Doom Eternal, Fall Guys and FIFA 22. According to the company, all listed securities already have bonuses that can be unlocked right now by Prime Gaming subscribers — which also guarantees free shipping on company store items and a free subscription for content producers on Twitch.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Amazon Prime Gaming