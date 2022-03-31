Antarctica records temperature almost 38ºC above normal

If the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) tracked the escalation of temperature variations and established a comparative metric, it is quite likely that the most recent records made by the Concordia Research Station in Antarctica would set a global record.

Concordia Research Station, East Antarctica, recorded in 2013. Image: Francois Lepage/Hans Lucas/Redux via CNN

On March 18 this year the temperature at the station, which sits atop Dome C on the Antarctic Plateau – commonly known as the coldest place on Earth – rose to minus 11.5 Celsius. The average temperature at the site at this time is around -49 ºC, which indicates an impressive increase of 37.5 ºC.

“It appears to have set a new world record for the highest above-normal temperature excess ever measured at an established weather station,” tweeted Robert Rohde, chief scientist at Berkeley Earth, an organization focused on analyzing ground temperature data for science. climate change, on Monday (28).

🔥 The recent extraordinary heatwave in Antarctica appears to have set a new World Record for the largest temperature excess above normal (+38.5 °C / +69.3 °F) ever measured at an established weather station. pic.twitter.com/1Z5AiG4DU5 — Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) March 28, 2022

However, Randall Cerveny, a professor of geographic sciences at Arizona State University in the US and rapporteur on extreme records for the World Meteorological Organization, said in an interview with CNN that this type of record – how much above or below normal a local temperature is – not something the WMO measures and checks.

Even so, according to Cerveny, this reading seems legitimate. “Everything I’ve personally seen about the observation of Dome C suggests it’s a legitimate observation,” he said.

While, of course, -11.5°C isn’t something we can call “hot”, it’s unheard of for this part of the continent, and 37.5 degrees above average is just as surprising. It would be as if the average temperature in the winter of São Paulo, which usually varies around 20 ºC, reached the unthinkable mark of 57.5 ºC!

Concordia sets temperature record in Antarctica

In addition to being the highest March temperature across the entire Antarctic continent, the Concorde index was an “absolute record” for any month, according to Etienne Kapikian, a climatologist at the Meteo-France meteorological service.

And it was not the only place to record high temperatures that day. Vostok, the Russian research base famous for recording the world’s coldest temperature, reported a high temperature of -17.7ºC, which is 27 degrees warmer than the average for the day.

According to an analysis by Meteo-France, with more than 60 years of data, this record “is unprecedented in the history of climatology”. A unique combination of weather events had to occur to increase the heat in East Antarctica that day. “Definitely a very interesting and unusual set of meteorological phenomena triggered this event,” Cerveny said.

According to Cerveny, there was “the wet flow of an atmospheric river” – storms pulling large amounts of moisture from the ocean, plus an intrusion of very warm air, rare for this time of year, on the Antarctic plateau. The arrival of moisture trapped warm air, allowing temperatures to skyrocket in East Antarctica.

There is a remote possibility that atmospheric events also combined before the time technologies allowed for weather predictions, according to John King, a researcher at the British Antarctic Survey. “The Antarctic climate observation network is quite sparse and almost non-existent before the mid-1950s,” he said.

An ice shelf called Conger, in Antarctica, slightly larger than the city of Rio de Janeiro, disintegrated in a few days due to the extraordinary heat. Image: NASA

The extreme heat in Antarctica raises concerns about the long-term effects on the ice, particularly if the situation persists. Just over a week ago, for example, an ice shelf in Antarctica called Conger, slightly larger than the city of Rio de Janeiro and almost the size of São Paulo, disintegrated in a few days due to the extraordinary heat on the continent.

