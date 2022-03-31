Apple will refuse to repair stolen iPhones (including in Brazil) | Cell phone

Lost or stolen iPhones in need of repair may be refused by Apple Service. It would be a way to make life difficult for criminals who trade illegal devices. The new guideline is in an internal memo obtained by the website MacRumors. O TechTudo found that the novelty should also impact customers in Brazil.

According to the document, the company’s technicians must verify the iPhone’s serial number and IMEI in the database before proceeding with the repair. Today, Apple Stores and authorized service centers can no longer provide services if the customer is unable to deactivate the “lost” status in the Find My iPhone tracking service.

To verify if the iPhone is the result of theft, theft or loss, the Apple technician will check the MobileGenius and the GSX, which are internal systems that record the phone’s information. New devices taken in for repair will have the IMEI number checked against a global database to confirm the status of the product.

The measure should also apply to Brazil because the international base maintained by the GSMA, an organization that represents the telecommunications sector, also has data on the blocks carried out in Brazil, according to Anatel technicians interviewed by the TechTudo.

The IMEI is like the “mobile phone number”. That is, it is a unique identification number that every smartphone produced in the world has. This code can be accessed on the iPhone case or even on the device itself, by typing *#06# on the dialer. The recommendation for users who have been victims of theft is to file a police report and block the device’s IMEI at the police station or telephone company.

With the initiative, Apple wants to discourage people from continuing to buy second-hand devices through illegal means, limiting access to repair and replacement of components in official assistance. It is not the first time that the company has tried to stop the repair of devices obtained fraudulently.

Today, to unlock the screen of any unit in a technical assistance, the consumer must prove that he has legal possession of the model through the product invoice, which is the document that proves the purchase. So far, the company has not officially confirmed the new policies disclosed by the report.

