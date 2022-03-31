Approved expansion of care for women in cancer prevention by the SUS — Senado Notícias

The Senate approved this Tuesday (29), unanimously, the project that expands the care of comprehensive care for women by the Unified Health System (SUS) in the prevention and treatment of cervical, breast and colorectal cancers. This bill (PL 6,554/2019) is the result of the Chamber of Deputies’ replacement for Senate Bill (PLS) 374/2014, by former senator Vanessa Grazziotin (AM). Now, the text goes for sanction by the Presidency of the Republic.

In relation to the text that had been approved in the Chamber, the Senate promoted only changes in the wording, according to the opinion of the rapporteur, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). In the Chamber, PLS 374/2014 was joined to twelve other proposals and underwent several changes. The main change promoted by federal deputies was the inclusion of colorectal cancer among the diseases to be covered by the prevention provided for in Law 11,664, of 2008, which deals with the prevention, detection, treatment and follow-up of cervical and cervical cancers. breast, within the scope of the SUS.

Under current law, mammograms must be performed on women over 40 years of age. The original project determined that the exam should also be guaranteed when requested by an assistant physician to women at high risk of breast cancer or to those for whom the exam is necessary for diagnostic elucidation. With the changes made in the Chamber, the project started to determine that mammography, cytopathology and colonoscopy be guaranteed to all women from puberty, and no longer from the age of 40 or with the beginning of sexual life.

Prevention

For Senator Marcelo Castro, who is a doctor and was once Minister of Health, the project is one of the most important ever approved in this Legislature. For him, the initiative of former senator Vanessa Grazziotin already meant a great advance, and the matter was improved in the Chamber with the inclusion of colorectal cancer, one of the most common in women.

— The project will allow women access to mammography, cytopathology and colonoscopy in a timely manner to prevent the emergence of these devastating diseases, thus forming an early diagnosis with a much more effective treatment and, consequently, a much lower expense for SUS.

The senator also stated that early diagnosis provides a simpler treatment than extensive, complex treatment, performed when the disease is already at a more advanced stage or with metastases.

Other changes

The text also fails to make specific reference to cytopathological and mammographic exams in relation to the referral of patients to other SUS care units and the frequency of exams and recommendations for the regulation — making the text more generic to include all the necessary procedure. for cancer diagnosis. In addition, the substitute gives the doctor the permission to request replacement or complementation of exams.

The current law guarantees that women with disabilities have adequate conditions and equipment to provide care for these diseases. The text approved on Tuesday extends the provision of conditions and suitable equipment for elderly women as well.

Also under current legislation, specific intersectoral strategies of active search are developed for women who have difficulty accessing health care, due to social, geographic and cultural barriers, especially promoted by social protection and primary health care networks.

The Executive will have to regulate the law resulting from the matter approved this Tuesday within 90 days after its publication. And the new law will be in force for 180 days from the same date of publication.