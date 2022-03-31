Astronomical record: Hubble telescope finds farthest star ever seen by science | Science

NASA, the American space agency, announced this Wednesday (30) that a new record has been broken by science with the discovery of most distant star ever seen by astronomers, Earendel (“morning star”, in Old English).

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

the star, which is 12.9 billion light years from Earth, existed when the universe was about 4 billion years old, or 30% of its current age. The previous record was from the star Icarus, whose light took 9 billion years to reach Earth.

“We almost didn’t believe it at first, it was much further away than the previous star, farther away and with a higher redshift,” said astronomer Brian Welch of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, lead author of the paper describing the phenomenon. discovery, published in the journal Nature.

Pluto surprise: ice volcanoes indicate that dwarf planet is more ‘alive’ than researchers thought

Brazilian photographer ‘signs’ photo of NASA’s day with record of the conjunction of Venus and Mars

The finding was made from data collected during the RELICS program (Reionization Lensing Cluster Survey) from Hubble.

According to scientists, the star existed so long ago that may not have the same raw materials as today’s stars.

2 of 2 Arrow indicates location of the most distant star ever seen by science, Earendel. — Photo: NASA Arrow indicates location of the most distant star ever seen by science, Earendel. — Photo: NASA

“Studying Earendel will be a window into an era of the universe we are unfamiliar with, but which led to everything we know. It’s like we’re reading a pretty interesting book, but we started with the second chapter and now we’ll have a chance to see how it all started,” Welch said.

Scientists believe that Earendel has at least 50 times the mass of our Sun and be millions of times brighterrivaling the most massive stars known.

“Typically, at this distance, entire galaxies look like tiny specks, with the light of millions of stars mixing in,” Welch said. “The galaxy that hosts this star has been magnified and distorted by gravitational lensing into a long crescent we call the Sunrise Arc.”

Image of ‘strange circles’ in distant galaxy shows radio signal that could link to black holes

Apophis, asteroid that will approach Earth in 2029, may have particles pulled out by gravity, study says

According to NASA, the expectation is now that the star will be observed by the James Webb Space Telescope and that the high sensitivity of the instrument will allow more detailed observations of Eearendel.