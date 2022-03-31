Baby surprises parents and doctors at birth with two heads, three arms and two hearts

A woman surprised doctors by giving birth to a baby with two heads, three arms and two hearts in the city of Ratlam, India, last Monday (28). Shaheen Khan and husband Sohail were expecting fully formed twins during the couple’s first pregnancy.

The birth of the children appears to be a rare case of conjoined twins, known as a dicephalic parapagus – where two babies are joined by a torso. The case worries doctors, as the condition of the children is critical. In cases like this, many babies die in the womb or within 48 hours of birth. Although there is an option for surgery in such cases, only a small number survive.

But despite the slim chances, the babies are still alive and are being taken to a hospital in the nearby city of Indore to be monitored by doctors.

According to the “Daily Mail”, one of the doctors responsible for the children’s case, Dr. Lahoti, commented that the next few days will be vital in finding out if the baby will need surgery. “These types of cases are rare and the condition of the babies remains unclear, especially in the early days,” he said. “Because of that, we kept them under observation. We don’t plan any surgery on the patient.”

The child has been kept in a Special Care Unit for Newborns (SNCU). Shaheen, the children’s mother, remains at the district hospital in Ratlam.

Rare but not unique case

In 2019, a 21-year-old woman gave birth to a baby with two heads and three arms also in India and in the same state as Monday’s children: Madhya Pradesh.

Babita Ahirwar and her husband Jaswant Singh Ahirwar said they were shocked when she gave birth to the child on November 23 of that year. “We’re shocked. It’s unbelievable,” Babita said.

“Everyone is shocked to see them. We can’t believe our son has two heads.”said the mother

The couple had been married for 18 months and were eagerly awaiting their first child. According to local reports, they were told to expect conjoined twins around the 35th week of pregnancy. But after a C-section they welcomed the babies.

Mrs. Babita told a local news agency: “It was a mixed feeling when the nurses delivered the baby to me. I initially thought it was a twin, but when the nurses removed the towel, I was shocked to see our firstborn with two heads and three hands.”