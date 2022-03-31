Bipolar disorder: what is it and what is the best treatment to live with this mental illness

March 30th was the date chosen to commemorate World Bipolar Disorder Day, as it was the birth of Vincent Van Gogh, this famous painter who was posthumously diagnosed as possibly having this type of disorder.

But what is bipolar disorder? It is a mental illness that produces abrupt changes in temperament, going from terrible depression to a high level of optimism almost simultaneously. We say almost, because really the person usually has a normal temperament between the two poles. There are few moments of emotional stability.



Bipolar Affective Disorder (BAD) is a chronic and recurrent disease, with an estimated prevalence of 2 to 3% in the world population. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the sixth leading cause of disability in the world.

It is a chronic but manageable disease. “Patients must understand that they are not to blame for having the disease, but rather have an active responsibility in their care.”

Without adequate treatment, greater functional deterioration can be generated (such as greater difficulties in academic and work performance, in social and family relationships and in recreational activities). Linking to a multidisciplinary treatment allows for a normal life, which includes studying, working and starting a family.

They manage to be adequate, productive, have a partner and even a family, they are reliable as long as they accept their treatments and their medical and psychotherapeutic follow-up.



Relevant facts about bipolar disorder

– Approximately 140 million people worldwide suffer from bipolar disorder.

– It is one of the main diseases that cause disability and is the least understood.

– The average age at which the disease usually appears for the first time is around 25 years.

– Women can develop symptoms much faster, in addition to having a greater number of emotional episodes. However, the disease affects both sexes equally.

– In the case of depression in children or adolescents, this can be an early symptom of the disorder, but this is not always the case.

– The treatment for this type of disorder must be personalized, that is, there is no single remedy or treatment for all people who suffer from it.

Some celebrities who suffer or have suffered from bipolar disorder are: Mariah Carey, Mel Gibson, Mike Tyson, Catherine Zeta Jones, Edgar Allan Poe, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Downey Jr., Britney Spears, Lady Diana, JimCarrey, Frank Sinatra, Kurt Cobain and Ernest Hemingway.

