Black holes – Culture

More than a hundred years ago, Einstein had given some clues. On September 14, 2015, the signal came from two centers in the United States: a loud, audible thud originating from the merger of two black holes. Other sounds would be recorded shortly afterwards. Scientists were euphoric. Einstein, happy, smile in the infinite beyond…

A black hole is an extraordinary and intriguing phenomenon. What do we know about them? I learned a lot by reading the text The Little Book of Black Holesin Steven Gubser and Frans Pretorius (Critical Edition). As my ignorance of physics is enormous, I can assure dear readers and esteemed readers that if I understand the text, anyone can do the same. I achieved almost everything, as the idea of ​​Einstein’s cosmological constant and its possible error escaped my lay historian’s brain.

What’s new? Hundreds. I talked about black holes, even as a metaphor for parts of the house that made things disappear (like the washing machine).. Today I know that there is a Schwarzchild black hole and a Kerr black hole, named after their discoverers. I know how they work and what they are. A cosmic leap!

The authors explain what gravity would be, how to broadly understand general and special relativity, and provide fascinating practical hypothetical examples for thinking, time, space, and physical forces in general.

As a total layman in the field of physics, I am fascinated to imagine that excess mass is becoming unsustainable. Stars can collapse forming a black hole and our Milky Way it has, at its center, one that contains about 4 million solar masses. These are amounts almost beyond imagination. Einstein made great strides in the field of understanding the universe. Stephen Hawking expanded the concept and demonstrated that the quantum theory is correct: black holes emit radiation.

The text shows black holes as true theoretical laboratories of laws of Physics. The two professors from Princeton (the same university that marked Einstein’s final phase) present to the public many possible applications of what we are discovering with black holes. It is fascinating!

By reducing my ignorance about the universe a little, I retained the feeling of how small we are on this third planet, debating such tiny things in the face of greater mysteries that invite us to research and reflection. black holes provide perspective on our insignificance.