Black Shark 5 lineup launched in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 512GB SSD

This Wednesday (30), Xiaomi announced the fifth generation of its Black Shark gaming phones. Among the highlights of the devices is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform and SSD storage. Recently, Black Shark 5 Pro with SD 8 Gen 1 surpassed 1 million points on AnTuTu, taking first place.

















29 March

















27 Mar



Black Shark 5 Pro





The Black Shark 5 Pro is the most powerful model in the range and comes equipped with the Snadragon 8 Gen 1, cooled by two chambers with sizes of 4,323 mm² and 997 mm², respectively. It has 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage, but there is a novelty. Storage is split evenly between an NVMe SSD and the traditional UFS 3.1, where each has 256 GB. It uses DM Cache technology that promises great improvement in writing and reading speed. In addition, LPDDR5 RAM (6400 Mbps) can be used to create an even faster read disk.

The Black Shark 5 Pro comes with two symmetrical speakers with 1.5cc cavities. According to DxOMark, it is the new category leader in audio, with a score of 86 and four microphones on each side, promising excellent sound capture. In addition, the mobile phone with X-axis linear engine for better haptic feedback.

On the back, it has a 108 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with 120 degrees and a 5 MP macro lens.

Technical Specifications – Black Shark 5 Pro









6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ and HDR10+ resolution

Display with hole and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform

8GB or 12GB

512GB of internal storage UFS 3.1/NVMe SSD

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 108 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Biometric sensor on the side, 5G connection, WiFi 6, RGB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 port

4,650mAh battery with support for 120W charging

JOYUI 13 based on Android 12

Black Shark RS





The Black Shark 5 RS has two different versions that use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or 888 Plus platforms, with the 12GB version and 256GB of storage utilizing the second. Apart from the chip, this version has several similarities with the Pro, including the cooling system and storage divided between SSD and UFS. The battery is slightly smaller than the Pro, with 4,500mAh and support for 120W fast charging with the promise of reaching 0-100% charge in 15 minutes.

It has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with support for HDR10 and DCI-P3. It has a brightness of 1,300 nits and, like the Pro, a refresh rate of 144 Hz and a sampling rate of 720 Hz on the touch. In audio, the specs are the same as the Pro, but in cameras, the main sensor drops to 64 MP.

Technical Specifications – Black Shark RS









6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ and HDR10+ resolution

Display with hole, 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 or 888 Plus Platform

8GB or 12GB

256GB of internal storage UFS 3.1/NVMe SSD

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Biometric sensor on the side, 5G connection, WiFi 6, RGB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 port

4,500mAh battery with support for 120W charging

JOYUI 12.8 based on Android 12

Black Shark 5





The standard version of the Black Shark 5 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 platform and the same cooling system as the Pro and RS, but it does not have SSD storage, only 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1, but it has LPDDR5 RAM memory. 8GB or 12GB.

In display and camera settings, it is practically identical to the RS, but on battery, it borrows from the Pro the unit with 4,650 mAh and support for 120W fast charging with two charging modes, one of which takes 15 minutes to fully charge. , and the other 24 minutes.

Technical Specifications – Black Shark 5









6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ and HDR10+ resolution

Display with hole, 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 Platform

8GB or 12GB

128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor Macro lens with 5 MP sensor

Biometric sensor on the side, 5G connection, WiFi 6, RGB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and P2 port

4,650mAh battery with support for 120W charging

JOYUI 12.8 based on Android 12

price and availability

The Black Shark 5 line was only launched in China. The Pro will cost ¥4,200 (~3,150), the Black Shark 5 RS has two variants with the first one equipped with the Snapdragon 888 and 8 GB of RAM costing ¥3,299 (~R$2,500)while the second with the Snapdragon 888 Plus and 12 GB of RAM will come out ¥ 3,799 (~R$ 2,900). Finally, the standard version has a starting price of ¥2,700 (~2,000). All models will be available next Saturday (02). There is no forecast for a global release.

accessories





Black Shark also unveiled several accessories to match the new generation of gaming phones. Among them are Black Shark Wireless headphones based on the Snapdragon Sound platform with 12 mm drivers and 40 dB active noise cancellation. Latency is not high, at just 8 ms, but it has IPX4 certification against water and promises a total battery life of 30 hours in the case, delivering 3 hours of operation with just 15 minutes of charge, with a starting price of ¥300 (~R$225)

There are also chargers, an extra cooling fan and a special cover that promises to effectively dissipate heat.

