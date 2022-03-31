Blue Origin makes fourth manned flight and takes couple into space

Blue Origin successfully completed on Thursday morning (31) its fourth manned mission with a New Shepard rocket. Called NS-20, she took six passengers for a “ride” at just over 100 km altitude. Originally scheduled for this Tuesday (29), the mission was postponed to Thursday due to the expectation of strong winds in the Van Horn region of the US state of Texas, where Blue Origin has its own launch pad. .

With a delay of 29 minutes from the scheduled time (to complete safety procedures, according to the company), take-off took place at 10:59 am (Brasilia time), after a series of pauses in the countdown. A few minutes later the first stage of the New Shepard rocket landed vertically near the launch site, followed by the RSS First Step capsule, which landed in the desert with the help of parachutes.

As with previous missions, the NS-20 was a suborbital flight. This means that the capsule and its crew followed a parabolic trajectory, ascending to a maximum altitude of 1067.6 km and coming down right away. There are no “turns” around the planet, unlike orbital flights such as those performed by SpaceX, which are at least 90 minutes long (one orbit time).

Among the NS-20 crew were Gary Lai, senior director and chief architect of the New Shepard system, who joined Blue Origin in 2004 and was one of the company’s first 20 employees. He replaced comedian Pete Davidson, who was unable to board due to an earlier change in the mission date.

Passengers on the NS-20 spaceflight, Blue Origin’s fourth manned mission. Image: Blue Origin

The other passengers were George Nield, current president of Commercial Space Technologies, LLC, who has held various positions in the space industry, Marty Allen, investor and CEO of several companies, and Jim Kitchen, entrepreneur and faculty member of Kenan-Flagler Business. School, University of North Carolina.

Rounding out the list were Sharon Hagle, founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, and her husband Marc Hagle, president and CEO of real estate development corporation Tricor International. At the age of 74, they become only the second couple to travel into space together.

The NS-20 was Blue Origin’s second flight in 2022. In previous manned missions, the company took its founder, billionaire Jeff Bezos, into space, as well as the youngest person to go to space (Dutch Oliver Daemen, aged 18). , the oldest person to go into space (actor William Shatner, 91 years old) and Laura Shepard, daughter of astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go into space.

