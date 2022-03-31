Boy dies after falling from toy at Orlando amusement park

The Orlando Free Fall tower was closed indefinitely. (photo: Playback/Wesh2)

What would have been a moment of leisure, turned into a tragic night at ICON Park, in Orlando, United States. There, 14-year-old boy Tire Sampson fell from a 131-meter high free-fall tower that was descending at a speed of 120 km/h. The young man was taken to the hospital still alive, where he died.

The moment of the fall was recorded by a person who was filming two friends sitting next to Tire.

“The reason I posted the video is to highlight these security concerns. I really hope the company takes a step back and assesses the issues and really takes a second look at the security procedures.”

The video even reached the boy’s father, who learned of the fall through social media. Also in an interview with “Wesh 2”, Yarnell Sampson told the feeling of receiving the news online:

“It felt like someone hit me so hard in the stomach. And the pain behind it can never be taken away – and sorry, he’s not coming back, nothing in the world will ever replace him. And sadly, a young man’s bright future was taken from him on a ride, an amusement park”. Yarnell Sampson

The US police opened an investigation into the case and the attraction, Orlando Free Fall, was closed indefinitely. Tire’s family is petitioning for the permanent closure of the toy. The tower is considered the tallest in the world and opened in December 2021.

Among the guidelines of the investigation is the fact that the toy’s operations manual only allowed the entry of people weighing up to 130 kg, and Tire weighed 154 kg. According to “CNN”, the victim’s cousin even claimed that the boy had been barred from two other toys for not meeting the maximum height limits.

The park said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigations.

It is worth mentioning that the city of Orlando is marked by the presence of the most famous amusement parks in the world, housing the parks complex of Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

