Brazilian has photo published by NASA showing Venus and Mars

The Brazilian Kiko Fairbairn made an incredible and rare record this month: the conjunction between Venus and Mars. The image was so striking that the astronomy photographer came to place the image in the American space agency (NASA) this Tuesday (29).

Kiko said the image was taken on March 4th in Teresópolis, Rio de Janeiro. The two planets were spotted from Earth’s perspective next to each other earlier this month during the Carnival holiday. In the mountainous region of the state, it is possible to see Venus, on the left, and Mars, on the right.

“When two planets pass through the night sky, they can usually be seen close together for a week or more. At this planetary conjunction, Venus and Mars passed at a distance of 4 degrees earlier this month.

The register

Kiko made a point of explaining that the photos are not montages, nor do they have parts added by editing.

It only uses specific software to “clean up” the image and show all the elements of the space.

“The featured image was taken a few days before [Da publicação da NASA]when Venus was slowly rising in the pre-dawn sky, night after night, while Mars was slowly setting.”

“I knew that this conjunction of Venus with Mars was happening. I was very lucky that the weather in the mountain region of Rio during Carnival was excellent. It was a clear, cloudless night. In addition, it was a place free of light pollution”, said the photographer.

He remembers that he waited until 3 am to register. “It’s a time I knew that Venus and Mars would come out there on the east side. I did all the pre-planning, I set up all my equipment. The interesting thing is that the east is precisely this mountain range that we see in the photo”, he recalls.

This is not the first time that the Brazilian photographer has images published by NASA. In 2016, the space agency shared records from Kiko, in which it is possible to see Mars, Saturn, and the bright orange star Antares. You can also see part of the Milky Way.

