Brazilian streamer Gaules is KaBuM’s new Head of Gaming!

The KaBuM!, e-commerce of technology and games, announced this Wednesday (30) that Alexandre “Gaules” Borba, the biggest streamer in Brazil and second in the world in hours watched, is the brand’s new Head of Gaming. The influencer joins the store to produce audience-focused initiatives gamer national.

According to KaBuM!, one of the main goals of the brand with Gaules is to create unprecedented opportunities with the Tribo (name given to the community of followers and supporters of the influencer) and the public. gamer. The action plan bringing the “new voice” of the store includes community championships, exclusive promotions with special offers, discount coupons, sweepstakes and more news that will be announced in the future.

“The partnership reinforces our purpose of connecting people through technology, and brings us even closer to the community gamer, which is our essence. Gau comes to bring more insights and innovation to our business. The genuine way in which he dedicates himself and connects to the Tribe, as well as his creative and transformative capacity, has everything to do with KaBuM! and the great projects we have ahead of us”, said Ana Norato, CMO of KaBuM!.

Partnership between KaBuM! and Gauls comes from similarities between the two

The KaBuM! already for a few years has invested in the scenario gamer professional and amateur, with its own electronic sports organization, KaBuM! Esports, also promoting events aimed at different modalities.

Gaules, on the other hand, is currently the holder of exhibition rights for the biggest championships of Counter-Strike in Brazil, attracting peak audiences with games from Brazilian teams Furia, MIBR, Imperial and Godsent. O streamer also diversifies its content beyond the games, adding the transmission of complete seasons of the NBA, Stock Car and Carioca Championship.

“We have a lot in common. We grew and built an amazing community with stories of overcoming and dedication. I am happy to be included in the plans of the biggest e-commerce in the subject. Technology is something that is part of our daily lives and bringing a large company closer to the community is a win-win for both sides. I hope that many doors will open to new talents and to so many real-life warriors”, explained Gaules.

The projects and news of this joint initiative will be announced during the broadcasts on the social networks of the streamer and KaBuM!.