Brazilians traveling abroad can change their vaccination schedule

The Ministry of Health released changes to the covid-19 vaccine schedule for Brazilians who have scheduled trips abroad. The technical note published today provides explanations about the possible changes, which will be based on the criteria of each country.

The folder recalled that countries have relaxed the movement of people and reopened borders as vaccination advances. But he also pointed out that, as a result, specific demands arose related to the type of immunizer received in Brazil and that required by other governments, which would lead to limited access, even though they were fully immunized.

Therefore, Secovid (Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19) recommends that these travelers complete the vaccination schedule with the immunizer accepted in the destination region, or that they receive a “complementation”.

To do this, you need to prove the trip. According to the new rule, it will be up to the state and municipal governments to decide on how to prove the need.

In the first case, the second dose can be brought forward, provided that the minimum interval of 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for the AstraZeneca vaccine is respected. Those who need a booster dose can receive it at least four weeks apart and, in this case, they must be recorded as an “additional dose”.

“States and Municipalities will be able to evaluate the situations individually in order to find the best vaccination schedule, according to the availability of the immunogen, which guarantees protection and safety to the individual, based on scientifically supported national guidelines”, says the note.

In addition, the document explains that in the case of children, from 5 to 17 years old, who have received immunizations that are not accepted in the country of origin, they must receive a booster from Pfizer. The interval between the second dose and the additional dose will also be four weeks. In this case, however, the Ministry of Health explains that parents and guardians “must be fully informed about the lack of scientific evidence on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine schedule suggested in this document”.

“Due to the lack of publications on alternative regimens of covid-19 vaccines for travelers, this document was based on the opinion of experts without taking into account immunological and epidemiological aspects of the disease”, concludes the technical note.