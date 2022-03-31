Caffeine is able to successfully treat ADHD symptoms

Neuroscientists at the Open University of Catalonia in Spain have successfully tested caffeine as a therapy to alleviate some symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The researchers reviewed preclinical studies in animal models and concluded that regular caffeine consumption can increase attention span and retention in adolescents and adults with ADHD.

Experts estimate that ADHD currently affects between 2 and 5% of the child population in Spain, an average of one or two children per classroom and up to 4% of the adult population.

Despite this high incidence, the treatment of this pathology and its therapeutic approach are controversial and very different depending on each patient, the symptoms they present and their intensity.

Therefore, scientists are investigating different components and substances capable of offering new treatment opportunities for patients diagnosed with ADHD.

Now, researchers at the UOC, coordinated by Professor of Neuroscience Diego Redolar, researcher at the Cognitive NeuroLab group, have analyzed the possibility of including caffeine in the therapeutic arsenal useful to mitigate some symptoms of ADHD in the face of controversy over the use of some drugs, such as methylphenidate. .

The research, a systematic review of animal studies published in open access in the scientific journal Nutrients, concluded that regular caffeine consumption can increase alertness and retention in adolescents and adults with this disorder.

“The therapeutic arsenal to alleviate ADHD is limited and there is some debate about the use of some types of medications and stimulants, especially in childhood or adolescence. Therefore, we value studying the effectiveness of other substances such as caffeine”, Javier Vázquez, also a researcher from the Cognitive NeuroLab group, explained.

increased concentration

According to the authors, this is the first systematic review done and its results relate caffeine consumption in different animal models of ADHD with increased attention and concentration, benefits in learning and reinforcement of certain types of memory.

“This substance improves cognitive procedures and increases attention capacity and flexibility, both in spatial and selective attention as well as in working and short-term memory”, stressed Vázquez, who assured that the controlled treatment with caffeine “does not alter blood pressure does not lead to an increase or decrease in body weight.

However, researchers admit that caffeine works for these symptoms, but the results are unclear regarding other hallmark symptoms of ADHD, such as hyperactivity and impulsivity.

“In diagnoses where the problem is purely attentional, caffeine may be an appropriate therapy.

However, if there is a symptomatological presence of hyperactivity or impulsivity, we must be more cautious”, highlighted Vázquez, noting that “ADHD is not properly diagnosed in adults, although there is a lot of diagnosis in the childhood and adolescent phase”.

“We are not against medication for ADHD, but we are open to investigating all possible options to improve this type of disorder and being able to use caffeine from a therapeutic point of view under all the corresponding medical supervision, through a prescribed treatment. follow-up”, concluded Vázquez.

