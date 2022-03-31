Campinas anticipates and begins application of the flu vaccine and the 4th dose against Covid in elderly people aged 60 years and over on Saturday | Campinas and Region

Campinas (SP) anticipated the start of the application of the flu vaccine and the fourth dose of the immunizer against Covid-19 in the elderly from 60 years of age to next Saturday (2). In the case of the immunizing agent for Influenza, health workers will also be covered.

Residents of the metropolis within this age group will begin to be served before the state schedule, which foresees to start vaccinating the public against the flu on April 4th and with the fourth dose against Covid, on April 5th. The state also plans to vaccinate healthcare workers against the flu on the 4th.

Last Saturday (26), Campinas started the campaign ‘Campinas Vacina Mais’, with the vaccination for Influenza of people aged 80 and over and a new task force to expand immunization against the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In all, 4,300 doses were applied.

Next Saturday, 24 health centers will open at 8 am for the application of the two immunizing agents, which can be taken simultaneously in the case of the elderly. Children, adolescents and adults will receive doses against Covid – see below the locations. No appointment needed.

Everyone must present a photo ID at the time of application. Health workers, in turn, also need a document proving their professional relationship.

See the health centers that will open on Saturday

March 31 Health Center (CS “Igor Carlos Del Guercio”) : Rua Antônio Pavin, 1065 – Jardim Conceição

