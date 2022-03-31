Check out the EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti KINGPIN Hybrid with 2 x 16-pin connectors and OLED display

As usual, the model will offer the best in graphics card

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti arrived offering, in addition to the reference model, many other choices from partner manufacturers. Just like Galax HOF, EVGA is also coming with the new RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin and the need to use two of the new 16-pin PCIe 5.0 cable. Only one cable offers up to 600W of power, so imagine the final consumption of this EVGA model.

The official images come from the Facebook of Vince Lucido, the Kingpin himself. Although the release of the RTX 3090 Ti has already been made official, both the professional overclocker and EVGA have not released details about the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti. From the photos published by Lucido, you can see that the brand’s new top-of-the-line features hybrid cooling, as is the case with the RTX 3090 Kingpin.

It is possible to see a copper heatpipe running through the inside of the board, and given the complexity of a design like this, a lot of copper must dissipate heat. Although not shown in the photos, the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin has a triple 360mm radiator, as shown on the official website. The card, which is dual slot, also has a small screen for monitoring usage and temperature.

The graphics card was mounted on an EVGA Z690 Dark, a motherboard that brings the best of Intel Alder Lake CPUs. Vince Lucido tells in the publication that the first 3D Mark tests of the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin will be released soon. Historically, this is a model that always fights for the best results in graphics performance.



Among the RTX 3090 Ti presented by EVGA are three different EVGA RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Gaming models that vary the boost clock at 1860 MHz, 1890 MHz and 1920 MHz. In addition to these models, the brand also offers the RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 Ultra Hybrid Gaming, a solution very similar to the RTX 3090 Ti Kingpin, at least visually.

All other NVIDIA partner brands have already presented their models for the brand’s new high-end GPU. Among them Gigabyte, Galax, and several other models that you can check here.

