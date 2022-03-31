Chrome reaches version 100 with new icon after 8 years; see more news | browsers

Google Chrome has reached version 100 with a new icon. After eight years with the same design, the icon was redesigned and gained a “flattened” look, without shadows and with brighter colors. In addition to this redesign, the Google browser gained new features, especially online security. The update is available for Windows, macOS and Linux via browser settings and for Android and iOS via the Google Play Store and App Store respectively.

New Features in Chrome 100

Despite being a round and imposing number, version 100 is not as disruptive or full of new features. It is part of Google’s normal cycle of updates, which are released every four weeks and bring bug fixes, security patches and general improvements.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no news. One of the main ones is the security confirmation, a feature that verifies that the browser and passwords are safe. There’s also a new Safe Browsing mode, which includes malware and phishing protection. Both are in the privacy and security menu, within the settings of the desktop version.

Another change was the end of data saving mode, which was present in Android. The function, designed to save mobile data and load pages faster, has become obsolete as mobile data costs drop. The explanation was given in a post signed by Chrome’s support manager, Craig Tumbison, who also stated that the browser itself has become more efficient in this area.

Adhering to Google’s modern aesthetic, the new Chrome icon has completely eliminated shadows, giving it a “flattened” look. The blue circle in the center got bigger, reducing space for the red, yellow and green slices. To compensate, the colors became more vivid.

Google also adjusted the design according to the platform, so that the icon looks native to the operating system. The last change to the icon was made in 2014, eight years ago.

How to update Google Chrome

In the browser for Windows, macOS and Linux, open the menu, enter “Settings” and click “About Google Chrome”. The browser will then start fetching the update and install the update automatically. In the end, just restart Chrome to have version 100, which is also now available on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS.

With information from The Verge, 9to5Google and Google

