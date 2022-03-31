Conitec recommends incorporation of the 1st drug against covid-19 to SUS

posted on 03/30/2022 17:33



The incorporation now depends on the Ministry of Health, which may or may not comply with Conitec's recommendation

The National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Unified Health System (Conitec) recommended, this Wednesday (30/3), the incorporation of the first drug to treat covid-19 to the Unified Health System (SUS). The information was confirmed to post office by sources. Baricitinib is indicated for adult patients, hospitalized and requiring oxygen by mask, nasal catheter, or non-invasive ventilation.

The incorporation now depends on the Ministry of Health, which may or may not comply with Conitec’s recommendation. However, as the drug baricitinib (Olumiant) was already incorporated into the Unified Health System (SUS) in 2020 for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, the expectation of a new incorporation, now for the treatment of covid-19, is positive.

The inclusion of the drug in the SUS for the treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus can happen immediately. This is because the drug has been distributed in the SUS since the second half of last year for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and the Ministry of Health has available stock of the drug, according to the company Eli Lilly, which manufactures the drug.

Conitec’s approval came after an extraordinary meeting called for the afternoon of this Wednesday (30) that presented the contributions of public consultation on the drug baricitinib in the treatment of covid-19. Before the public consultation, the commission’s preliminary recommendation had already been favorable to incorporation into the SUS.