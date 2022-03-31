Cryovolcanoes indicate that Pluto may not have been so icy

posted on 03/30/2022 06:00



(credit: AFP)

Pluto, known for its icy climate, may not have been a low-temperature environment in the past. This is what reveals a study by American scientists published in the latest issue of the specialized journal Nature Communications. The researchers came to this conclusion after evaluating images of the planet taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, which revealed an area dominated by relatively recent volcanic ice activity, with volcanoes up to seven kilometers high.

Cryovolcanism (ice volcanism) is a phenomenon that has already been observed in several places in the Solar System. Instead of spewing lava, cryovolcanoes eject “a thick, muddy mixture of water and ice,” Kelsi Singer, a planetary scientist at the Colorado Southeast Research Institute, told AFP. and one of the authors of the study.

Scholars knew of the existence of cryovolcanoes on different moons of the Solar System, such as on Neptune’s largest satellite, Triton. Those on Pluto, however, “seem to be very different from anything we’ve seen so far,” according to Singer. On this dwarf planet, “large areas of huge ice volcanoes can be observed, with a remarkable texture of wavy relief”, he details.

Singer and colleagues analyzed images of an area lying southwest of the Sputnik Planitia ice sheet, which is dominated by large ridges with jagged flanks. Evaluating characteristics such as geomorphology (relief shape) and soil composition, they concluded that it was a place created by cryovolcanism. In the paper, the researchers describe many volcanic domes in the region, with varying heights and diameters, and some merging to form larger structures. One of these buildings, Mount Wright, is about 5 kilometers high, 150 kilometers in diameter and has a volume similar to one of the largest volcanoes on earth, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii.

Scientists say it’s difficult to precisely date the formation of these volcanoes, but they believe these rock formations “might be a few hundred thousand years old,” says Singer. The group’s bet is that cryovolcanic activity in this area must be relatively recent, indicating that Pluto’s core has residual heat or more heat than previously predicted. That’s because this condition is necessary to boost cryovolcanic activity. “That is, the study suggests that Pluto’s interior temperature remained higher than previously thought for long enough to allow for this phenomenon,” the authors emphasize.

Experts in the field believe that the data obtained by the US team changes previous theories related to the dwarf planet. “These results suggest that a small body, which should have lost most of its internal heat a long time ago, managed to retain enough energy to fuel extensive geological activity late in its history.” Quick, an expert on planets and cryovolcanoes at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Naelton Araujo, astronomer at the Planetarium in Rio de Janeiro, emphasizes that the study reveals nuances of Pluto that were hitherto unknown. “This cryovolcanism has already been observed on other planets, such as Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus, but none of them presented such a complex system, with several structures combined, as happens on Pluto”, he justifies. “With this new data, the question arises that the internal temperature of this planet allows this activity. This changes an old idea that this planet has always been a big ball of ice. We see that it is much more dynamic than we expected. “

According to the authors of the study, the data could also open the door to other similar investigations. “This information should allow us to reassess the possibility of conserving liquid water on small icy worlds far from the Sun, especially in the Kuiper belt, which is where Pluto is located,” says Singer. “However, we still have a lot to learn about the Solar System.”

New details about the climate of Mars

An analysis of the ice sheets present in craters on Mars brings details about climate changes that occurred in the celestial body in its recent past, about 4 million years ago. The data, the authors bet, could help define the red planet’s “potential habitability” periods. Details of the work were presented in a paper published in the latest issue of the specialized journal AGU Geophysical Research Letters.

Climate scientists studying Mars have focused on the planet’s polar ice caps, which span hundreds of kilometers. For a team at Purdue University, however, these deposits are old and may have lost ice over time, making it difficult to establish reliable connections between Martian movement and its climate. “Ice deposits on Mars reflect temperature, hydrology and planetary dynamics, as they do on Earth. These factors are intertwined with the planet’s inclination and orbit and affect surface temperature and sunlight,” they explain in the article.

Standards

The group from the US university focused its investigation on mounds of ice present in Martian craters a few tens of kilometers wide, much cooler and less “complicated” for analysis, they define. After scouring much of the red giant’s southern hemisphere, experts located Burroughs Crater, 74 kilometers wide and “exceptionally well preserved” layers visible in images from NASA’s HiRISE telescope.

Studying the thickness and shapes of the ice sheets showed that they had patterns surprisingly similar to two important Martian orbital dynamics: the tilt and shift of the planet’s axis over the last 4 to 5 million years. “It was unexpected how clearly these patterns matched the orbital cycles,” says Michael Sori, a planetary scientist and one of the study’s authors, in a statement.

The team plans to collect ice samples from Mars the way it is done on Earth — still a challenge for the US space agency’s rover. “Being able to extract climate information from a small ice deposit is really cool. With this strategy, we’ll be able to get closer to the full climate history of Mars. That’s why we’re excited,” says Riley McGlasson, co-author of the study.