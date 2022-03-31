Deleted tweets reinforce abandonment rumors

Abandoned, a mysterious game from developer Blue Box Studios, may have been cancelled. The rumors emerged after Twitter users identified a series of deleted posts on the title’s official profile, which indicate a silent termination of survival horror production.

The abandonment rumors reinforce several disclosure inconsistencies reported in recent months. Expected to have news in the first half of this year, Abandoned prompted a backlash from fans, as the studio became a target of hackers and announced indefinite delays.

Now, the news suggests that the title has been cancelled. That’s because the famous modder Lance McDonald identified the deletion of numerous tweets, including mentions of a likely demo planned to come to PlayStation 5.

previously tweeted a lie about the reason the trailer app was 6gb because it actually contained way more footage but it just needed a small patch to fix a tech issue. After many months passed, all these tweets have been deleted. I don’t think that game ever existed. — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) March 31, 2022

‎Blue Box Game Studios has since deleted most of the tweets that described specific future plans for their game “Abandoned”. Three months ago they said there would be a playable demo “coming soon” and also tweeted a lie about the reason the trailer app was 6GB was because it actually contained a lot more footage, but it just needed a small patch to fix. a technical problem. After many months passed, all these tweets were deleted. I don’t think this game ever existed.

The last message posted on the Blue Box profile is dated January 30th. Since then, nothing has been said about his projects.

Learn more about Abandoned

Announced in April 2021 as an FPS for PS5, Abandoned was revealed as a promising open-world horror game. With a strong appeal to psychologism and conceptualized in a supernatural universe, the title was even compared to Silent Hill and many people thought that game designer Hideo Kojima was behind the project. Find out more by clicking here!