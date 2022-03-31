Diablo 4 highlights setting and dungeons in 6 minutes of gameplay

Blizzard has released news from devil 4 this last Tuesday (29), in a new quarterly update about the development of the game. Among the highlights is a new video with six minutes of gameplay focused on exploration and setting, as well as confirmation that the game will have more than 150 dungeons to be explored.

According to Chris Ryder, art and environments director, the open world of Sanctuary, where the devil 4 takes place, will consist of five distinct regions and brings a darker and less fantastic interpretation compared to previous titles. He further says the game will make use of regional weather conditions, with biomes and lighting playing a “prominent visual role” in the sequel.

“When it rains, surfaces get wet, puddles form on the ground where wheels and horses have passed, the ground becomes muddy and the atmosphere becomes heavy and humid. For an immediate contrast to the atmosphere outside, simply step into a warm tavern, lit by a campfire, a rare place of refuge. We want to guide players on a journey with clues about the distant or recent events of each place.”explains the director.

In the video, you can check out scenarios such as Scosglen Coast, Orbei Monastery and Kyovashad, all under the premise of “return to darkness” that has been the subject of marketing for devil 4 since its announcement in 2019. It is worth remembering that the images represent the pre-alpha version of the game.

Diablo 4 highlights setting and weather variations in new quarterly development update.Source: Disclosure / Blizzard

According to Brian Fletcher, lighting director, the game’s dungeons are still randomly generated, just like in previous titles. However, players can now expect even more content thanks to new features that have been implemented by the team.

“We’ve divided the ambient art into so-called ‘block sets’. We want to share some of our block sets and some ways we combine them with objects, interactive items, and lighting to create varied dungeons, combining manual and procedural crafting. Creation of the dungeons takes a lot of work from many teams. We are proud to show our progress so far.”says Brian.

Despite the news, the game remains without any release date. The team promises that more news will be released in the next quarter. The game was even postponed for “indefinitely” in November last year after a change of leadership, with Joe Shely taking over as director, and in light of the controversies surrounding allegations of harassment and toxic work environment at Activision Blizzard.