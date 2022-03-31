Did snakes ever have arms and legs? Fossil explains how snakes lost their limbs | biodiversity

New fossils discovered in the United States reveal that, just over 100 million years after vertebrates developed limbs, some of their relatives evolved to lose them again. A study published in Nature demonstrates that terrestrial vertebrates originally evolved into a snake-like form 308 million years ago.

Researcher Arjan Mann and his colleagues at the National Museum of Natural History, run by the Smithsonian Institution and located in Washington, D.C., have discovered two ancient animal fossils, both from rocks in the US state of Illinois that are well known among paleontologists for preserving the remains of terrestrial creatures in great detail.

The animal was named nagini mazonense, which denotes a new genus and species. It possessed a snake-like body with no forelimbs, and was up to about 10 centimeters long. It also lacked the bone structure that supports the connection of the forelimbs to the body. However, the N. mazonense it had a pair of short but fully formed hind legs, each with four toes.

There were also soft tissue impressions suggesting the species had a round snout and an elongated body with around 85 vertebrae and ribs – visible in a virtually entire skeleton around 308 million years old. Mann adds that there was no soft tissue where the forelimbs should have been.

“They rely more on body-based locomotion and less on limb-powered locomotion,” added the researcher, in an interview with New Scientist.

Rolf Zeller of the University of Basel in Switzerland explains in a statement, “Snake embryos, like pythons, create hindlimb ‘buds’ that dissolve during development.” “The discovery of a primitive snake-like fossil with hindlimbs but no forelimbs is a great find, as it demonstrates the existence of transitional forms before the total loss of limbs during evolution,” says the researcher.

He also adds that modern snakes first lost their upper limbs, around 170 million years ago. However, according to Mann, N. mazonense and others in the same family are not direct predecessors of contemporary snakes. “They are a lineage of reptiles that started as an experiment.”

The fact that the species has evolved to lose at least some limbs is an important finding, he says, because it shows that this ability is present in most legged vertebrates. Aside from snakes and some lizards, the only legless vertebrates are amphibians. But it appears that other groups, such as mammals and birds, may have the ability to evolve into legless forms – unless they have lost the associated genes, says the scientist.