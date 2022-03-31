Discover the Russian brands that (very much) resemble those of multinational companies that left the country | Ukraine and Russia

On March 14, McDonald’s announced that it would temporarily close the chain’s 850 restaurants in Russia “due to operational, technical and logistical difficulties”.

The fast-food chain had been in the country since January 1990, and closed just days after President Vladimir Putin announced that his troops would invade Ukraine.

More companies decide to stop services in Russia: McDonald’s, Starbucks, Coca-Cola

Several multinational companies left the country after the start of the war. Some trademarks there, many similar to international ones, however, give signs that “alternative” options may appear in the local market in the future.

On March 12, even before the official announcement of McDonald’s closure, a canned food company filed a logo for a new fast-food chain called Tio Vanya: a symbol that looks like the traditional McDonald’s “M” to the side. .

Uncle Vanya is one of the pieces of the most important theater Russia and the world. It was written by Anton Chekhov at the end of the 19th century.

A Russian deputy, Vyacheslav Volodin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, went so far as to say that Russian restaurants should take all points from foreign chains that have left Russia.

A March 17 text from Russia’s Radio Sputnik, however, says that the canning company’s lawyers stated that they had indeed filed an application to register the logo, but that they would withdraw the application.

Another company that suspended activities was the furniture retail chain Ikea, which has no operations in Brazil.

The store’s logo is blue and yellow.

According to the Japanese newspaper Nikkei, a Russian company filed a very similar logo with the patent agency, with the Russian word for idea.

Rossgram, the competitor of Instagram

In addition to these two brands, there is also the new social network for images, Rossgram.

2 of 3 Rossgram logo — Photo: Playback/rossgram.ru/ Rossgram logo — Photo: Playback/rossgram.ru/

Meta, the company that controls Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, decided to change its rules in Ukraine to allow messages of violence against Russians.

The company will allow social media users in some countries to defend acts of violence against Russians in the context of the war in Ukraine, according to internal emails seen by Reuters.

The social media company is also temporarily allowing some messages advocating the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin or Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in countries including Russia, Ukraine and Poland, according to a series of internal emails sent to company content moderators.

In response, Russia announced that it would restrict access to Instagram in response to Meta’s hate speech policy change.

On March 28, a Russian entrepreneur presented Rossgram, which has colors similar to Instagram and, from the images on the site, will also have a navigation similar to that of the American competitor.

3 of 3 Image from the Rossgram website — Photo: Reproduction/rossgram.ru/ Image from the Rossgram website — Photo: Reproduction/rossgram.ru/