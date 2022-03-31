Do not drink these drinks if you have diabetes! – Metro World News Brazil

If you were recently diagnosed with diabetes, your life changes have probably already begun. Whether by starting to practice physical exercises or by changing to a restricted and healthy diet, new habits were acquired to control the disease and improve health in general.

When the disease occurs, the pancreas cannot naturally produce the insulin needed to process the sugar present in the bloodstream, so food control must be done. At this time, protein foods should be prioritized to regulate the quantity and quality of carbohydrates consumed.

But it’s not just food that should be controlled, as many drinks also have a high amount of sugar, deregulating glucose. That’s why control is important. Below you can see 3 types of drinks that should be avoided if you have diabetes, according to the Meganotícias website.

Fruit juice

Even preparing the juice with natural fruits, without added sugar or sweetener, natural juices generate effects similar to those of any artificially sweetened beverage. Depending on the juice, there may even be more sugar and carbs than a soda. This is because, when processing a fruit, only natural sugars remain and other nutrients, such as fiber, which control sugar, end up decreasing.

Coffee

If you are a person who consumes coffee, but without milk, sugar, the drink can even bring benefits. But if you prefer a more ‘full-bodied’ coffee, like those in coffee shops where many other things are added, you need to be careful and reduce the amount of the drink, as this type of preparation uses ingredients with a lot of sugar.

sugary drinks

In this case, the first drink that comes to mind is carbonated, the famous soft drinks. The liquid is very rich in carbohydrates, in addition to having high levels of fructose. This type of sugar is directly related to insulin resistance and even the accumulation of fat in the liver, as identified in this research.

