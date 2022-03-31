Earthquake scares residents in several cities in Paraguay – Cities

Cities

The quake would have been of low magnitude and lasted about 3 seconds.

By Adriano Fernandes and Helio de Freitas | 03/30/2022 23:07

Aerial view of Asuncion, Paraguay. (Photo: Archive/The Nation)

Residents of Asunción, capital of Paraguay and nearby regions, were surprised by an earthquake on Wednesday night (30). Through social networks, Internet users reported the tremors throughout the metropolitan region of the city, but also in neighboring territories such as Villa Elisa, Capiatá, San Lorenzo, Lambaré and Ñemby.

Reports are that the tremor lasted just 3 seconds and was felt mainly in buildings. The small-scale earthquake was even confirmed by a seismological station in Uruguay.

Already the platform “World Earthquake Alert” indicated that the earthquake would be of low magnitude, between 4.0 and 4.9. So far there is no confirmation of accidents or victims of the tremor.

Director of the Seismology Laboratory of the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences of the National University of Asunción, researcher Rafael Fugarazzo, informed the Paraguayan press that the epicenter of the earthquake is suspected to have been in Paraguay or Argentina.