Election in France: discover the candidates and the main topics under debate | World

Voters in France go to the polls in April to elect a new president for the next five years.

Judging by current polls, the election should be defined in two rounds.

Emmanuel Macron, the current president, intends to win a second term.

Understand, in the following visual guide, who are the main candidates and the most important discussions for voters.

There are 12 candidates in total, eight men and four women.

Of the six main candidates, three are from the right and two are from the left.

Emmanuel Macron is seen as central. He represents the República em Marcha party and attracts as many voters from the right as from the left.

Eric Zemmour from Reconquista, are both on the extreme right, with Zemmour seen as the most radical.

Valérie Pécresse defends the Republicans, more right-wing moderates.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon is from the far-left France Insubmissa party, and

is from the far-left France Insubmissa party, and Yannick Jadot represents the Greens.

After a succession of major setbacks, France’s traditional left has all but disappeared from contention.

1 of 3 Marine Le Pen speaks on July 3, 2021 — Photo: Raymond Roig / AFP Marine Le Pen speaks on July 3, 2021 — Photo: Raymond Roig / AFP

Support for the Socialist Party has collapsed since François Hollande, who represented the group, held the presidency from 2012 to 2017.

Observers say Macron is likely to benefit from divisions on the left, while the right accuses him of copying their policies.

2 of 3 French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse in a speech on February 21, 2022 — Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters French presidential candidate Valerie Pecresse in a speech on February 21, 2022 – Photo: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The election campaign has also been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine, and the president has played an important diplomatic role as a statesman in recent weeks.

The two rounds of elections will be held 14 days apart.

If, as expected, no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote in the first round on April 10, the two candidates with the most votes will advance to a second round, to be held on April 24.

Whoever wins the second round will take office on May 13.

3 of 3 Éric Zemmour on April 22 photo — Photo: Joel Saget/AFP Éric Zemmour on April 22 photo — Photo: Joel Saget/AFP

What do the surveys say?

Emmanuel Macron has had a clear and significant lead in the polls for at least six months. And he has grown in the lead since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Marine Le Pen is well ahead of the other candidates, while support for her far-right rival Eric Zemmour, who once said he “admires” Vladimir Putin, has waned.

What are the major issues under discussion?

Aside from Ukraine, opinion polls suggest that the campaign’s main themes are the economy, immigration and security.

In January, France recorded its strongest annual economic growth in half a century, with a strong recovery following the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The overall strength of the French economy is likely to favor Macron’s campaign.

France has seen unemployment fall to 7.4%, just above the eurozone average but close to the target set by the president when he came to power five years ago.

On immigration, official statistics suggest that in 2020 there were around 6.8 million immigrants living in France.

About a third of them were Europeans. Overall, Algerians are the largest foreign community, followed by Moroccans and Portuguese.

Immigration is prominent in the campaigns of right-wing candidates.

Zemmour promised to implement a “zero immigration” policy if elected and send back 100,000 immigrants a year to Algeria, Tunisia and Morocco.

Le Pen condemned the competitor’s approach, but proposed a referendum on big cuts in immigration if she becomes president.

Emanuel Macron, on the other hand, has promised to put thousands of police officers on the streets, after suffering strong criticism from Pécresse, Zemmour and Le Pen.

The current president also argues that the crime rate has dropped under his presidency.

France has suffered a series of terrorist attacks in recent years that have reinforced the importance of security for many voters in the country.