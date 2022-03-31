Exercise is good for the heart of people with depression and anxiety | mental health

Regular physical activity nearly doubled the cardiovascular benefit in people with depression or anxiety, compared with those without these diagnoses. This is the conclusion of a study presented at the Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology. The survey results add to the evidence that exercise improves cardiovascular health by helping to activate parts of the brain that fight stress.

Exercise improves cardiovascular health by helping to activate parts of the brain that fight stress

Overall, the study found that people who achieved the recommended amount of weekly physical activity were 17% less likely to experience a major adverse cardiovascular event than those who exercised the least. The benefits were even greater in those with anxiety or depression, with a 22% risk reduction compared with a 10% risk reduction in those without these diagnoses.

Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, United States, stated that This is not to say that exercise is only effective for people with depression or anxiety, but that these patients derive greater cardiovascular benefit from physical activity.

In the study, records of more than 50,000 patients were analyzed. Just over 4,000 suffered a major adverse cardiovascular event, which included a heart attack, chest pain caused by a blocked artery or undergoing cardiac procedures.

The researchers looked at how this pattern played out among patients who had a diagnosis of depression or anxiety, compared with those who did not. This second analysis revealed that patients with depression gained more than twice the benefit of exercise, in terms of cardiovascular risk reduction, compared with people without depression. The same happened in patients with anxiety.

The research expands on previous studies that used brain imaging to determine how exercise improves cardiovascular health by helping to keep the brain’s stress response in check. Individuals with depression or anxiety have increased stress-related neural activity and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. According to the researchers, every time you think about physical activity decreasing cardiovascular risk, you don’t make any correlation with the brain. However, the study emphasizes the importance of stress-related neural mechanisms by which physical activity acts to reduce cardiovascular risk.

The researchers noted that previous research shows that people can reduce their risk of heart disease even if they do not achieve the recommended amount of physical activity. Any amount of exercise is helpful, especially for those with depression or anxiety, because in addition to feeling better, people will significantly reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease.