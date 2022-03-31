Fast & Furious: Crossroads to be removed from digital stores in April

The game will stop being sold just over a year after its official release.

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios and published by Bandai Namco, Fast and Furious: Crossroads it had everything to be a good licensed game, but it turned out to be a huge disaster. With only a 35-point average rating on Metacritic, the title made the mistake of being a little fun game that brings outdated graphics and mechanics.

Thus, it comes as no great surprise to hear that The game will be removed from the digital stores of PC, PlayStation and Xbox in April of this year. Players interested in adding the game to their catalog can do so until the April 29th next month — which means he spent less than two years in digital stores.

While new Fast & Furious: Crossroads purchases can no longer be made, Bandai Namco states that other aspects of the title will not be affected. This means that, in addition to being able to continue playing the game, those who already have it will still have the option to download it if it is no longer installed.

Game servers will remain live

The title publisher also guarantees that all released DLCs will continue to work and that, for the foreseeable future, the multiplayer servers should remain live. On the official website, there was no clarification on the reasons that led to the end of the title listing, which may be related to the end of the trademark licensing period.

Fast and Furious: Crossroads is treated as an official chapter in the seriesbringing well-known figures such as Dom, Letty and Roman as important parts of its history. In it the player becomes the protagonistexperiencing the events that result from the involvement of three small officer owners with the world of organized crime.



The game is known for being quite short, offering a main campaign that can be finished in less than 4 hours — two of them formed by cut scenes that cannot be skipped. The game hit stores on August 6, 2020, with versions for Playstation 4, Xbox one and PRAÇA.

Source: Polygon