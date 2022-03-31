Finally the Intel ARC has arrived! Company announces ARC 3, ARC 5 and ARC 7 for notebooks

A-series Supports Ray Tracing and AI Acceleration with Dedicated Hardware

Intel debuted its dedicated graphics architecture for home consumers with the launch of Intel ARC for notebooks. The company will bring three lines, to ARC 3, ARC 5 and ARC 7, serving from thin and light notebooks to performance-focused machines. The Intel ARC lineup comes with support for technologies such as ray tracing acceleration, hardware-accelerated Artificial Intelligence through Intel XeSS, and AV1 encoding and decoding support.

Intel has separated its line-up into three families: ARC 3 for lightweight gaming performance devices, ARC 5 for performance-focused products, and ARC 7 for enthusiast devices, with the graphics chip being pushed to the limit of its implementation. . The ARC 3 line is the first to arrive, already available in pre-order on some models, while the ARC 5 and 7 lines arrive in mid-June.

Looking at the SKUs, we have a total of five models announced, initially. In the entry line, the A350M and A370M chip was presented, with consumption between 25 to 50W, showing the potential for implementation in ultrathin devices. The memory used is 4GB of GDDR6 on a 64-bit memory interface, with a total of 6 and 8 Xe cores and also 6 and 8 Ray Tracing units, respectively.

In the middle segment is the A550M, a chip with 16 Xe cores and 16 Ray Tracing units, with 8GB of GDDR6 memory and a 128-bit interface. This product has a consumption of 60 to 80W, which indicates that it is an intermediate model that can be equipped in models that are still very thin and light.



And finally, the ARC 7 line makes the maximum implementation of the most powerful Intel ARC chip for notebooks, with 32 Xe cores and 32 ray tracing accelerator units, up to 16GB GDDR6 in a 256-bit interface and a consumption of 150W, something only available in enthusiast models, so we should see this chip in beefier, performance-focused notebooks.

The company released some performance results, but without comparing to rivals GeForce and Radeon (in the Q&A they told us they would leave that to the reviewers themselves), comparing directly only to the level of performance available in their best integrated graph in current CPU.

In comparison, the performance jump compared to an integrated Intel Xe system is evident, delivering more than 60 frames per second in multiple games with settings between medium and high at 1080p. If on the one hand we generally have a choice of slightly lighter titles, on the other hand we are talking about the ARC 3 implementation, restricted to 50W, which already shows an interesting result.



Dedicated Intel ARCs already have a debut model. The Galaxy Book2 Pro is a model already on the market and which will now gain an option with Intel graphics, combined with its 12th generation Intel Core processors and the Intel Evo seal. More models should appear in the coming weeks equipped with the ARC 3, while the models with the ARC 5 and ARC 7 should hit the market in early winter, which corresponds to mid-June.

Intel ARC Technologies

Along with the announcement of the chips that make up the initial line-up, Intel also listed the set of technologies embedded in the ARC models. Like Nvidia in its RTX line, Intel bets on specialized cores for ray tracing acceleration, as well as matrix accelerator hardware, the XMX, to bring machine learning and Artificial Intelligence functionalities, for example.

Thanks to acceleration by the XMX Engine, Intel will bring a super sampling feature analogous to Nvidia’s Deep Learning Supersampling, DLSS. Using XMX frameworks, Intel implemented XeSS, which operates similarly to Nvidia’s technology, increasing the final resolution of the game’s image using machine learning to enable the rendering of more pixels, either with the aim of improving the final image, gain performance or even a balance of both.

In favor of XeSS we have that this technology is open, so there is no impediment for Nvidia to optimize XeSS in its RTX tensor cores, or for AMD to seek some implementation in its RDNA 2 microarchitecture, although this seems less likely as the Radeon do not have dedicated frameworks to speed up the array process.

As we have seen with the launch of Nvidia’s RTX technologies, support from developers is very relevant for the adoption of a new technology in games, and the company has already shown some titles that are already receiving the implementation of these technologies, with relevant titles such as Death Stranding , Super People and Ghostwire Tokyo, for example.

Another technology presented is related to frame synchronization with the screen. Intel supports Adaptive Sync, an open industry standard in which the display and graphics chip synchronize the display update with the production of a new frame by the graphics chip. But in addition to it the company also presented Smooth Sync. With it, the graphics chip seeks to soften the negative effect of tearing, making it less evident, creating a transition effect where the screen would be cut, transitioning from the previous frame and the new one, creating a less uncomfortable effect for the player.

Another relevant feature presented by the company in its ARC line-up is the synergy between Intel Core processors and Intel ARC graphics, a technology called Intel Deep Link. It makes it possible to intelligently distribute functions between CPU and GPU, seeking to maximize performance and energy efficiency.

It essentially works in three ways. The first is Dynamic Power Share, or dynamic power sharing. It distributes the available power to CPU and GPU depending on the duty cycle, dedicating more of the power to the processor when the graphics chip is under low load, bringing it to a balance point in load scenarios in both and dedicating more to the graphics chip. when Intel ARC is the most required component.

The second feature is Hyper Encode. As there are Intel Xe graphics in Intel Core processors, what this technology does is combine the encoding engines present in both the dedicated Intel ARC and the Intel Xe in the CPUs, distributing the encoding of a video between both and thus achieving additional performance.

Finally, Hyper Compute uses hardware acceleration for machine learning and distributes computational work between the resources of the processor, integrated graphics chip and dedicated graphics chip in order to deliver more performance. These features are present in all products with 12th Gen Intel Core processors combined with dedicated Intel ARC graphics, and can deliver gains of up to 60% depending on the usage scenario.

Intel ARC graphics chips provide extensive connectivity and encoding support. The display engine supports up to 4 outputs, supporting up to 4k120fps and HDR enabled, or two outputs 8k60fps and HDR enabled, using HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a standards, with 2.0 10G technology already supported by this hardware.

In encoding there is extensive support for codecs such as VP9, ​​AVC, HEVC and also AV1, and the Intel ARC hardware will be able to both encode and decode this last standard. Support includes up to 8K60fps 12-bit HDR for decoding and up to 8k 10-bit HDR for encoding.

ARC Control

With Intel moving deeper into the gaming market, the company has brought in a feature that rivals like AMD and Nvidia have also implemented: a control center focused on ARC hardware. ARC Control unites configurations, adjustments and functionality of the company’s graphics chips in one place.

This settings panel can be quickly accessed via the Alt+I shortcut, with an overlay that makes quick functions available even during gameplay. Among the main features are the automated download and installation of new drivers, complete monitoring of components and adjustments, as well as a content creation interface.

Like Radeon Software and GeForce Experience, ARC Control features recording and content streaming functions, with features such as connecting to third-party platforms for streaming, effects such as blur and background replacement, automatic framing and also automatic highlight creation. . Intel is training its machine learning engine to recognize highlights in gameplay, automatically saving those snippets for future sharing.

