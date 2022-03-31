First Chinese GPU for home segment announced – See details

The presentation raised expectations from more competitors in the GPU segment

Moore Threads was founded in October 2020 and was introduced in late 2021 with the announcement that it would become China’s first “full GPU” company. Today, the Beijing startup officially announced its first two graphics cards: the MTT S60 for desktops and workstations and the MTT S2000 for servers. Both are based on 12nm GPUs built using the MUSA architecture, and the MTT S60 was demonstrated at an event running League of Legends at 1080p.

We wrote about Moore Threads late last year. Today at the launch event, Moore Threads founder and CEO Zhang Jianzhong made his first public appearance as CEO. The ITHome portal explains that Jianzhong is a former global vice president of Nvidia and GM in China and has been deeply involved in the GPU business for 15 years. It has a strong support team with experience across the industry in China and abroad.

To have a benchmark of the performance of the MTT S60’s 6 TFLOPs GPU, the Xbox One X was announced as having a 6 TFLOPs GPU in 2017. The Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 from a year earlier performed quite similarly by this metric, of approximately 6.5 TFLOPs.



The first generation of the MUSA architecture was nicknamed ‘Sudi’. According to reports from the launch event, this GPU has four main processing engines: graphics, AI, video and physics.

As part of the launch presentation, there was a wide variety of demos shown. For the graphics rendering engine demo, Moore Threads showed the League of Legends game being played on an MTT S60.

It’s not the most demanding game, but players will be happy to know that advanced features like global lighting, spatiotemporal anti-aliasing, physics rendering, soft shadows, reflections, and volumetric light are supported. The title ran at 1080p, but without information about the graphic quality or frame rate.

It’s also worth remembering that the official recommended LOL specs are pretty low – for smooth gaming, Riot only recommends an Nvidia GeForce 560 or AMD Radeon HD 6950 or better (specs updated as of July 2021).



Full suite of productivity features

Moving on to AI, graphics cards based on the MUSA architecture can support various conventional AI frameworks, such as those to accelerate visual processing, audio processing, natural language processing and so on.

Video processing happens with what is called an intelligent multimedia engine. It is claimed that he is able to bear 8K codec and supports AV1 codec for cloud streaming, live broadcast and other modalities.

Last but not least, the physics engine, dubbed Alphacore, works with tools like Unity, Houdini, and Unreal to accelerate realistic movement of complex structures and materials.

Demonstrations of various MUSA architecture GPU processing technologies working together have been made in 3D rendering programs, image recognition, metaverse avatar animations, scientific simulation software, and more.

In a Q&A session, the CEO of Moore Treads used the wisdom that graphics driver and supporting software are extremely important to a successful product. From Jianzhong’s statements, it seems that his company is also paying attention in this department.

For example, the company says that the MUSA architecture has support for OpenCL, SYCL, CUDA, Vulkan, DirectX, OpenGL/GLES and other mainstream programming interfaces. Furthermore, these GPUs will work with systems based on x86 and Arm processors and all mainstream operating systems (most popular in China).

Check out the specs of the GPUs announced by Moore Threads

Moore Threads Growth

It should also be noted that the progress shown by Moore Threads is extraordinary. Since its founding in October 2020, it has become a ‘Unicorn’ company in 100 days and has successfully developed a complete GPU with a plethora of features and modern technologies, which has now finally been announced today in two models.

With the accelerated growth and development seen so far, it shouldn’t take many months for the company to ship the product to independent testers/the publicand then we can really see what the MTT S60 can achieve.

As all these demonstrations were carried out by the company, it is important to wait for the plates to be available to the public, so that tests are carried out to analyze their true performance. Pricing and availability information has not been released. Stay tuned on Adrenaline for more information.

Chinese Moore Threads creates GPU and promises to double the number of threads every 2 years

Company relies on ex-NVIDIA engineers and other companies to develop its own domestic GPU



Source: Tom’s Hardware