Galax introduces GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF, first with 2 16-pin connectors

Pricing and release dates have not yet been made available by the brand.

The new top of the line NVIDIA was officially launched this Tuesday (29), the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti. With this, several partner brands of the developer are making their version of the new video card available. Among them is the Galax which presented two models of the new NVIDIA’s flagship with 2 16 pin connectors.

Branded devices are called GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC Lab Edition and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB Limited Edition. Both models of Galax seem prepared for those who want overclockas the 2 16-pin connectors are able to deliver more power to the device.

According to the brand’s specs, GPUs officially have a 480W power limitbut there is also a “P-Mode” in the BIOS able to activate the 516W power limits (image below). These 16-pin connectors are expected to become more common in future GPU models and take advantage of PCIe Gen5 capabilities.

The Galax models

In general, the specifications of the models of the Galax are the same, including the TGP issue. The design of GPUs have three fans for cooling and, at least in the images provided, with dominant white colors in the pieces.



THE GeForce RTX 3090 Ti HOF OC LAB Limited Edition, however, it comes with a special case for the model with the included waterblock. Another likely difference is the frequency of the limited edition, which has not yet been specified by Galax, but which should be higher than the 1920 MHz gives Standard LAB Edition.

Availability

At the time of writing this news, the Galax not yet confirmed When new models will be made available HOF series, nor the suggested price for the purchase. For more information, visit the official website of the products through this link. (only in Chinese).

