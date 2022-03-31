Game Thea 2: The Shattering is free on GoG

Title released in 2019 will be available for free until Friday, April 1st

During that week, the MuHa Games is providing a free copy of the game from PRAÇA Thea 2: The Shattering for users of the GOG.com game distribution platform.

Released in May 2019, the strategy title is available on Nintendo Switch, PC (Microsoft Windows) and Xbox One.

the continuation of Thea: The Awakening features turn-based strategy, survival modes, RPG and card games. Watch the launch trailer below:

How to redeem the free game

To get the title for free, the player needs to go to the official GOG.com website, find the offer banner (like the one in the image below) and click on the green button that says “Yes, and claim the game”. After that, the user must log in to the platform.



It is worth noting that if you do not yet have an account on the platform, the user must create one to access the content. When registering on the platform, the user will also enable the receipt of emails from the distributor, but can deactivate it via email.

Interested users will be able to redeem the game until Friday, April 1st. See below the Minimum requirements and the Recommended Requirements to play Thea 2: The Shattering.

Minimum requirements

System: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

Processor: Dual Core 2.2 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11 class GPU with 2GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Sound: DirectX compatible sound device

Recommended Requirements

System: Windows 7/8/10 64 bit

Processor: Quad Core 3.5 GHz or better

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics: DirectX 11-class GPU with 4GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 10 GB available space

Sound: DirectX compatible sound device

Source: GoG