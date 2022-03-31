GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 can have up to 24GB of GDDR6X RAM and consume 600W

Leaks about Nvidia’s new generation are piling up

Just last Friday, Igor’s Lab shared new leaked information about the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 cards from Nvidia’s new generation of GPUs. The video cards, which should be based on the new microarchitecture codenamed Ada Lovelace, can have up to 24 GB of memory and consume an incredible 600 Watts.

The people at Igor’s Lab received this information from several insiders together, and they are already able to establish some interesting things about the new boards. According to them, Nvidia is currently testing the PCIe Gen5 connector for the chips in these more robust video cards.



Image: Igor’s Lab/Reproduction

We can see in the simplified diagram of the PCB that the board has 12 points for installing GDDR6X memories, which can have 1 or 2GB in each module, which leaves us with a limit of 24 GB of VRAM for the RTX 4080 or RTX 4090. But, as with current Ampere video cards, there is the possibility that more basic models have compatibility for 8 of these modules, allowing capacities from 8 to 16 GB.

Analyzing the 24 advantage converters around the chip in the PCB model, it is very likely that the total consumption of the board (or Total Board Power – TBP) is an absurd 600W. In addition to such a consumption generate a lot of heat. These are the high-end models, which normally consume and heat up a lot in all generations, so it would be interesting to see how the simpler GPUs of the family will behave in this consumption and heating relationship.

Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090Ti and AMD Radeon RX 7000 appear in mining software

And the performance is something very out of the ordinary





The accumulated rumors of the RTX 4090 already point out that the card should have 18432 CUDA cores and impressive frequencies between 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz. Considering these specifications still with a possible 24 GB GDDR6X, we can see that really, one way or another, this GPU must consume and heat up a lot.

