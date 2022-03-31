Ghost of Tsushima and Far Cry 6 are cheaper this week | Games

The Steam platform, focused on PC games, also brings inviting discounts on selected games, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3 and Hunt Showdown. O TechTudo listed, in the following lines, the main offers of the week for you to stay on top of promotions.
Jin Sakai abandons samurai honor in search of revenge in Ghost of Tsushima – Photo: Disclosure / Sucker Punch
In its Easter sale, which runs until the end of April, the Sony store brings inviting offers on both full games and expansions. The exclusive Ghost of Tsushima entered the list with 33% off, days after appearing for free on the Brazilian PS Store due to a system error. The situation has already been controlled and Sony has not commented on the matter.
The latest Destiny 2 DLC, The Witch Queen, is also on sale at 20% off. In addition, there is also the opportunity to buy games like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Resident Evil Village, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Alan Wake Remastered for a lower price.
Resident Evil Village follows a first-person gameplay proposal and is considered a great success — Photo: Disclosure / Capcom
Among the games offered in the PlayStation promotion are:
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – R$200.93;
- Resident Evil Village – BRL 124.50;
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – R$ 149.70;
- Destiny 2: The Witch-Queen – R$ 95.92;
- Rainbow Six Extraction – R$ 109.94;
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – R$39.95;
- Alan Wake Remastered – R$ 74.62;
- The Last of Us Remastered – BRL 49.75;
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 99.56;
- Resident Evil 3 Remake – R$ 77.80.
Microsoft’s catalog of promotions features a variety of games from different generations thanks to Xbox backwards compatibility. This time, players can pay cheaper on titles like Far Cry 6, Dead Space, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, and Darksiders Genesis.
Far Cry 6 is once again among the main discounts of the week in digital stores — Photo: Disclosure / Ubisoft
Other titles available in Microsoft’s promotion are:
- Far Cry 6 – BRL 139.97,
- Batman: Arkham Knight – R$36.00;
- Middle-earth: Set of Shadows – R$ 52.35;
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – BRL 99.97;
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe – R$ 83.70;
- Darksiders Genesis – R$ 44.98;
- It Takes Two – BRL 79.60;
- Yakuza Collection – BRL 98.97;
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – R$ 14.75;
- Dead Space – BRL 19.75.
Steam, Valve’s store, brings a themed promotion aimed at simulator games. Among the titles offered are names like Arma 3, Euro Truck Simulator 2 and House Flipper. Also worth noting is BioShock: The Collection, which is listed at 80% off and includes all three games from 2K’s hit franchise.
BioShock Infinite is included in BioShock Collection and is considered the best game in the franchise — Photo: Reproduction/Steam
On Steam, players can also buy games such as:
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – R$ 119.50;
- Borderlands 3 – BRL 71.96;
- Hunt: Showdown – BRL 40.05;
- WEAPON 3 – BRL 24.99;
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 – R$ 9.99;
- House Flipper – BRL 23.74;
- Farming Simulator 22 – R$ 127.20;
- Two Point Hospital – BRL 29.99;
- BioShock: The Collection – BRL 23.80;
