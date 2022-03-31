Gunman kills at least 5 people in Tel Aviv suburb

A gunman killed at least five people in a suburb of Tel Aviv (Israel) on Tuesday, 29, before he was shot and killed, Israel’s national ambulance service said. This was the third deadly attack in Israel in a week.

“Israel faces a wave of murderous Arab terror,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Twitter. The shooting took place in Bnei Brak, an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on the outskirts of the country’s capital.

The shooting brings the total number of people killed by Arab gunmen in Israel to 11 over the past week, the biggest increase in attacks carried out on city streets in recent years. Amateur video broadcasts on Israeli television channels showed a man dressed in black pointing an assault rifle as he walked down a street in Bnei Brak.







Israeli police at the scene of the shooting in a suburb near the city of Tel Aviv Photo: Nir Elias / Reuters

Israeli media reports, citing unidentified security officials, said the gunman is a Palestinian man from a village near the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In Bnei Brak, witnesses said the gunman started shooting at apartment balconies and then at people on the street and inside a car. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said he shot dead five people.

“The terrorist was killed,” said service spokesman Zaki Heller. Police say officers shot and killed the gunman.

There was no immediate claim of authorship of the attack.