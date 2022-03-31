‘Happiest country in the world’, Finland is ready for possible war with Russia; see preparations | Ukraine and Russia

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Finland shares more than 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia and has been preparing for an eventual war “since the end of World War II”.

2 of 5 Border between Russia and Finland is more than 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte g1 Border between Russia and Finland is more than 1,300 km long — Photo: Arte g1

At least, that’s what the Finnish Minister for European Affairs, Tytti Tuppurainen, told the “Financial Times” (FT):

“We’ve been preparing our society and training for situations like this since the Second World War,” said Tupurainen.[Uma ameaça de guerra] It won’t take us by surprise.”

See the list of the happiest countries in the world and Brazil’s position in the ranking

Find out which are the best and worst countries to be a woman in terms of inclusion, justice and security

Finland has contingency plans for various calamities in addition to having more than 1/3 of its adult population among the Armed Forces reservists.

The country has built a network of tunnels and true “underground cities” that are prepared to shelter civilians in the midst of bombing.

3 of 5 Helsinki Underground Race Track in an undated photo — Photo: Jussi Hellsten/Helsinki City Hall Image Bank Underground race track in Helsinki in an undated photo — Photo: Jussi Hellsten/Helsinki Prefecture Image Bank

Stock of food and medicine

According to a report by the FT, Finland manages to keep a supply of at least six months of the main grains and fuels in stock.

In addition, the country also obliges its pharmaceutical companies to store imported medicines and substances equivalent to ten months of use.

Finland is also prepared to shelter its civilian population in times of crisis. All newer buildings were built with bomb shelters in the basement.

In addition, in areas where there is not enough protection, the population can take shelter in underground parking lots, ice rinks and clubs.

By 2020, at least 54,000 shelters had been built. They are capable of housing more than 4.4 million people, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Finnish capital, Helsinki, is actually two: one on the surface and one underground.

4 of 5 Helsinki underpass in undated photo — Photo: Pertti Nisonen/Helsinki City Hall Underground passage in Helsinki in an undated photo — Photo: Pertti Nisonen/Helsinki City Hall

The city has a network of more than 10 million square kilometers of tunnels in an urbanization project that began in the 1980s and continues to this day.

There are malls, spas, reservoirs and the subway. All environments that can easily – in up to 72 hours – be converted into bomb shelters, according to Interior.

1/3 of the population is reservist

At least a third of the adult Finnish population is registered as a reservist in the country’s Armed Forces.

This makes the country one of the largest troops, in proportion to its size, on the entire European continent.

Finland has a total of – among adults, children and the elderly – 5.5 million inhabitants.

5 of 5 Finnish Army in undated photo — Photo: Courtesy Finnish Ministry of Defense Finnish army in undated photo — Photo: Courtesy Finnish Ministry of Defense

Finland last month reinforced its right to join NATO if it so chooses, despite Russian threats amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has warned that a Finnish membership of NATO – which Finland says is not on the agenda – “would have serious military and political repercussions”.

The same threats were also made to Sweden.

Finland and Sweden are not members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but they collaborate with the Atlantic alliance, even participating in joint exercises.

Alert: Putin threats against Finland and Sweden, countries border Russia

An eventual war between Finland and Russia would not be unprecedented. The country already faced the force of Moscow between 1939 and 1940.

It was the so-called “Winter War”, a brutal confrontation between the Finns and the Soviet troops in which Finland managed to contain the advance of Moscow, but lost part of the territory.