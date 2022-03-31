Haylou RS4 Plus released with IP68, body temperature gauge and more – All in Technology

Haylou has just made official a new smart watch, the RS4 Plus. With a modern design, the smartwatch is ideal for those who practice physical activities and has several smart functions.

Talking about its settings, the Haylou RS4 Plus is built around a 1.78-inch AMOLED HD display with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. The screen has an excellent front benefit and supports a 60 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it promises comfortable use with its weight of only 57.6 grams.

Under the hood, the watch is equipped with a large 230mAh battery capable of delivering up to 10 days of heavy usage or 28 days of basic usage on just one charge. There is also a built-in thermometer capable of measuring the user’s body temperature and sensors to monitor the blood oxygen level and heart rate.

For sports lovers, the Haylou RS4 Plus pleases by offering no less than 105 sports modes. As a result, it promises to be the ideal companion for training runs, swimming, etc. In addition, it has other highlights such as water protection (IP68), Bluetooth 5.1 and compatibility with Android and IOS.

Availability and price

The new Haylou RS4 Plus watch is available now on the official ALiExpress store with a promotional launch price of R$195:

