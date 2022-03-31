Health Secretary visits Samu after complaints from the population: ‘The only thing missing was toilet paper’ – Acorda Cidade

Published on 03/30/2022 15:36.

Several complaints and claims reached Acorda Cidade.

Photo: Department of Health

Maylla Nunes

After complaints about the lack of work materials, lack of maintenance in ambulances, cuts in benefits and reduced number of professionals in the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) in Feira de Santana, the municipal secretary of Health, Marcelo Brito, was at the headquarters of the body to check the situation.

On the morning of this Wednesday (30), Marcelo Britto sent a return audio to Acorda Cidade, as he visited, and highlighted that, in view of the complaints pointed out by the population, the only one that was affirmed when he arrived at the place was the fact of ‘paper hygienic’.

Photo: Department of Health

“As promised, we paid a visit to our Samu, I talked to the doctors, colleagues, I went to see the ambulances, how the cleaning was going. Of all the conversations we had and the complaints presented, only one that we actually affirmed. There was no toilet paper in the bathrooms. We advise Samu’s group, as they are within walking distance of the Secretariat, that they get their supplies with us, since it is a single structure. Other than this narrated situation, I didn’t see any additional complaints. Having difficulties with some products, may you have low stock? Yes. But, apart from that situation, I personally have not received any more forceful complaints, stronger complaints. We will adjust the procedures for ways of improvement, but this is our day to day”.

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day