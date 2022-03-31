Income Tax 2022: Know What Can Be Deducted as Medical Expenses | Income tax

Some medical expenses can be deducted from the Income Tax and help to reduce the amount of tax to be paid. But it is important to remember: expenses can only be deducted in the full model of the declaration.

“People who opt for the simplified model cannot make any abatement because a fixed discount of 20% is granted on the tax calculation base, limited to R$ 16,754.34”, explains Vanessa Cardoso, a specialist in tax law.

It is important to remember that health expenses are not deducted from the tax amount: they are deducted from the income tax calculation base – that is, from the money on which the tax is calculated.

Who needs to declare IR?

See below what can be deducted

Medical consultations of any specialty;

Laboratory and radiological exams;

Hospital expenses, including ICU admission;

Childbirth expenses;

Plastic surgeries that were performed with the aim of preventing, maintaining or recovering the physical or mental health of the patient; and

Health insurance plans, including employee co-payment plans.

In the case of health plans, you need to be careful. The deductible amount is what was actually paid by the declarant, while expenses that were reimbursed by the health plan are not deductible.

And what cannot be deducted

Medications, if not included in the hospital bill;

Medical treatments abroad;

Expenses with masseurs, nurses, assistants, if they are not due to hospitalization;

Vaccines.

Covid-19 diagnostic exams can be deducted from the 2022 income tax return, but the tax benefit does not apply to all tests.

“Tests carried out in a pharmacy, even with an invoice, cannot be deducted. On the other hand, tests carried out in laboratories, as long as payment is proven, may be deducted“, explains the IRS.