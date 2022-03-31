Influenza and measles vaccination campaigns start on Monday, 4; see calendar

The campaigns of influenza and measles vaccination in Ceará they start next Monday, 4th, and go until June 3rd, simultaneously. The campaigns will be divided into two stages. For vaccination against Influenza, the first stage will be aimed at the immunization of the elderly over 60 years and health workers. For Measles, vaccination occurs for health workers. These first stages will continue until April 30th.

In the second phase of Influenza vaccination, from May 2 to June 3, children from 6 months and under 5 years old, pregnant women, puerperal women, people with comorbidities and permanent disabilities, as well as indigenous peoples, teachers, truck drivers , public transport workers and port professionals.

In addition, priority groups are members of the Security and Rescue Forces and the Armed Forces, employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System, the population deprived of liberty and young people aged between 12 and 21 in socio-educational measures.

About the subject









According to the adviser of the Immunization Cell of the Ceará Health Department (Sesa), Kelvia Borges, the campaign is aimed at people who are more likely to contract the disease, develop severe symptoms and be hospitalized. In addition, the objective “is to reduce complications and deaths, and reduce the burden of health services in the State”.

Also according to Kelvia, the aim is to vaccinate 90% of the target audiences, including children, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly from 60 years of age, indigenous peoples, teachers and health workers, because in 2021, only 72% of the goal was reached.

Measles

In the second phase of the measles vaccination campaign, also from May 2 to June 3, children from 6 months to under 5 years old should be vaccinated.

According to Sesa, both campaigns will follow specific schedules and aim to cover at least 90% of priority publics for influenza and 95% for measles in children aged between six months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days.

The Sesa reinforces that the influenza vaccine can be administered at the same time as other immunobiologicals of the National Vaccination Calendar and also with other medications, being administrations with different syringes and needles in different anatomical locations.

Check the campaign calendar

Influenza

1st Stage | April 4th to 30th

Seniors over 60 years old;

Health Workers.

2nd Stage | 2nd of May to 3rd of June

Children from six months and below five years;

Pregnant women and puerperal women;

People with comorbidities and permanent disabilities;

Indian people;

teachers;

truck drivers;

Public transport workers;

Port professionals;

Members of the Security and Rescue Forces and the Armed Forces;

Employees of the Deprivation of Liberty System, population deprived of liberty and young people aged between 12 and 21 in socio-educational measures.

Measles

1st Stage | April 4th to 30th

2nd Stage | 2nd of May to 3rd of June

Children from six months and under five years old

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags