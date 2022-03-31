Intel shows first images of desktop Arc GPUs; winter 2022 release

Video card will be part of a limited series

The first Intel Arc GPUs are already powering new notebooks around the world. Initially, the brand’s debut happened with mobile chips, which displeased many PC gamers, who have desktop PCs as their focus. According to Intel, desktop video cards will start arriving in the second quarter of this year, ie from April. Even without revealing too much, Intel presented, in video, a limited edition Intel Arc A-Series arriving this winter.

The video shows a model that does not present anything innovative in terms of design. Even so, from the 3D render, you can see that it is something premium. This is not difficult to imagine, since we are talking about a limited edition. This model is a dual fan and dual slot and, in general, has a very sober and elegant design.

What is unclear, however, is whether this graphics card will be the reference model for desktop, or if this model will be unique, or even if desktop models will be limited. In this regard, the video confuses more than it makes clear. The model presented in this video has a design a little similar to what Moore’s Law is Dead channel presented in recent months.



But, instead of the chrome housing of the engineering model used by Intel, the final version has black color and some chrome traces. The Intel Arc graphics card presented now has four video outputs, three DisplayPort and one HDMI. Because it is a limited board, and the amount of memory modules that the 3D render shows us, there is a chance that this model will have 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

We may be looking at a high-end Intel Arc 7 with 32 Xe cores and maximum ACM-G10 GPU configuration. The truth is, for now, we’re stuck in the realm of speculation, as nothing but the look of the Intel Arc desktop graphics card has been shown.

With the current situation in the graphics card market for desktop PCs, one of the biggest expectations is that Intel will present entry-level solutions that stand up to what AMD and NVIDIA have been presenting lately. This is not a very difficult task these days, as input GPU is further and further away from the input concept.

