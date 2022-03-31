International Backup Day: Learn how to protect your WhatsApp chat history | Technology

This Thursday (31) is celebrated the International Backup Day. The campaign was created in 2011 by digital strategist and consultant Ismail Jadun to alert users about the importance of keeping a backup of their photos, important files and also conversations on services such as WhatsApp.

The application, one of the most common in the digital life of Brazilians, has its own tool to save conversations and files, available for Android and iOS. However, not all users take this simple precaution.

Last year, Google saw a spike in interest in WhatsApp backup after a crash that affected the app as well as Instagram and Facebook services.

While WhatsApp’s downfall lasted a few hours, the importance of creating an in-app backup is permanent.

WhatsApp lets you use disappearing messages by default in conversations

Is your WhatsApp account protected? Take the test and find out

Before starting, you must be connected to the internet and have available memory space. For Android devices, an active Google account is also required. On the iPhone, an account with the iCloud service is required.

Learn how to take advantage of backup day and ensure your conversations are safe in case of incidents:

Open WhatsApp settings (the three dots icon on Android or the “Settings” button on iPhone); Select “Conversations”; Click on “Chat Backup”; Choose the “Backup” option.

This process will make WhatsApp create a file that you can use if you need to set up your account on another device. On Android, the content is saved to local memory and your Google Drive account, while on iPhone, the backup goes to iCloud.

On the “Chat Backup” screen, also it is possible to configure the messenger to make copies of your messages automatically. The app offers daily, weekly or monthly backup options.

2 of 3 How to backup WhatsApp conversations — Photo: Playback/WhatsApp How to backup WhatsApp conversations — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

How to put password in WhatsApp backup

WhatsApp released in September 2021 an option to add a password to the backup. If the feature is enabled, the file will gain end-to-end encryption and cannot be accessed by third partiesnot even WhatsApp.

To enable extra backup protection, follow these steps:

Under “Conversation Backup”, select “Encrypted End-to-End Backup”. Click “Activate”. Select the “Create password” option. Enter a password and click “Next”. Enter the password again and click “Next”. To confirm, select the “Create” button.

WhatsApp explains that it is possible to change the backup password and disable encrypted backup. Nonetheless, if you forget the password and do not have access to your account, you will not be able to recover the messages saved in the backup.

3 of 3 How to backup with end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp How to backup with end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

How to recover WhatsApp messages

Backup will be used if you need to setup WhatsApp account again. To do this, you need to use the same phone number and verify that your Google or iCloud account is connected to your phone.

When opening WhatsApp after installation, enter your phone number. Select “Restore” when the app offers this option. After restoration, click “Next”.

The app will display text messages first and continue to retrieve media files such as photos and videos until all are available.

How to protect yourself from scams on WhatsApp