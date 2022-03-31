Is drinking water when you wake up, still fasting, good for your health? – 03/30/2022

That drinking water is essential to maintain health is no longer news to anyone, but did you know that drinking water on an empty stomach, as soon as you wake up, can maximize the benefits? But, attention: it is not to drink liters at this time; one or two glasses are enough.

The adoption of this habit promotes, in the first place, the replacement of water that was lost during the night. The fact is that, even while we are sleeping, our body does not stop and ends up consuming and eliminating a lot of liquid — through perspiration, breathing and other functions it performs.

Therefore, upon waking up, the body is dehydrated, regardless of how much water was ingested the day before, and it is essential to replenish it.

Another reason to drink water on an empty stomach is to eliminate toxins and other waste products that were produced during the night. After all, as we said earlier, the body continues to work during sleep and, as a result, produces substances that need to be released in order to keep it in balance.

And there’s more: drinking water right after waking up helps in the production of new muscle and blood cells, helps balance the lymphatic system and promotes bowel cleansing, making nutrients from food more easily absorbed throughout the day. .

Does drinking water on an empty stomach make you lose weight?

When we drink water before breakfast, it helps to speed up metabolism, having the effect of increasing calorie burning throughout the day and decreasing appetite. So, indirectly, the habit ends up helping, yes, in weight loss.

But of course he alone does not work miracles. It’s no use drinking water on an empty stomach, when you wake up, and then eating pancakes with Nutella for breakfast, hamburger for lunch and pizza for dinner. To lose weight with health, several actions are necessary together, and the main ones are healthy eating and regular physical activity.

You need to create the habit

If you don’t usually drink water as soon as you wake up, but want to introduce it into your routine, the tip is to start small. This means that you should take small amounts for the first few days and increase the dose regularly until it becomes a habit.

The ideal is always to opt for natural water (no ice or cold). But if you can’t, you can add flavoring ingredients. For example: lemon or other fruit, cinnamon and ginger. After drinking the water on an empty stomach, breakfast is ready.

Drinking water is more than quenching thirst

About 70% of the human body is made up of water, so you can already see how important it is to ingest it. In practice, good hydration goes far beyond quenching thirst: it allows all our biological functions to be carried out efficiently and provides an environment conducive to the occurrence of chemical and physiological reactions, as it has ample capacity to act as a solvent for substances such as amino acids, vitamins and minerals, facilitating their use by the cells of the organs and tissues.

Among the numerous functions of the liquid are: regulate body temperature, protect the heart, ensure the proper functioning of the kidneys and better blood circulation, aid digestion, prevent cramps, provide energy, act in the construction and development of muscles, increase physical endurance and control blood pressure.

In view of all this, when water consumption is insufficient, the entire body is harmed and there is even an increase in the risk of developing diseases —scientific studies show an association between the degree of hydration and problems such as urological, gastrointestinal, circulatory and neurological.

When there is a lack of water in the body, some warning symptoms are triggered. The main ones are less urge to urinate, decreased saliva production, dizziness, headache, abdominal pain and joint pain, constipation, tiredness, blurred vision and mental confusion.

In the long term, the consequences still include difficulty in losing weight, premature aging, worsening of memory and reasoning, dry skin and eyes, loss of muscle mass and poor healing. In the most severe cases of dehydration, a change in the level of consciousness, convulsions and even death can occur.

How much water do you need to drink per day?

The amount of water daily varies according to several factors, such as weight, age, lifestyle, climate of the place where you are and eating habits, but, in general, what is recommended is to drink about 2 liters daily – as long as you do not have any health problems that require water control.

And it is important to point out two things: that this volume must be distributed between morning, afternoon and night — and not be consumed all at once — and that there is no point in drinking water on an empty stomach if the liquid will not be consumed for the rest of the day. What you need to do is keep your body hydrated.

A tip to achieve this goal is to leave a bottle of water nearby and drink slowly. And if you have doubts about whether how much you’re taking is correct, watch your pee. If it comes out very light yellow, it’s okay. Now, if it comes out dark yellow, then it will be necessary to increase the amount.

Sources: Durval Ribas Filho, nutritionist, endocrinologist and president of Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology); Marcelo Trindade, a general practitioner at Pró-Saúde, who works at the Transamazônica Regional Public Hospital, in Altamira, in the interior of Pará; and Mario Kehdi Carraendocrinologist and director of the Department of Obesity at SBEM (Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabology).